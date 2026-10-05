Bradley has been publishing an ongoing survey of state-level bid protest processes and procedures (see e.g., our posts on “Bid Protests in Hawaii,” “Bid Protests in Missouri,” “Bid Protests in New Mexico,” “Bid Protests in North Carolina,” “Bid Protests in Florida,” and “Bid Protests in California”). In this installment of the series, we focus on the bid protest procedures in Montana.

What Rules Apply?

The Montana Procurement Act generally governs bid protests in Montana. This law was intended to ensure fair and equitable treatment of all persons who deal with the Montana procurement system, among other things. It establishes the exclusive remedies for solicitations and government contract awards determined to be in violation of the law.

Who May Protest?

Except for small purchases or limited solicitations, a bidder, offeror, or contractor aggrieved in connection with a solicitation or award may submit a protest to the Montana Department of Administration.

When Must a Protest Be Filed and What Must It Include?

Protests in Montana must be submitted no later than 14 calendar days after the execution of the contract. The protest must be in writing and state in detail all of the protester’s objections and allegations of violations of the Montana Procurement Act.

What Are the Procedures for Bid Protests in Montana?

Protests must be submitted both to the Montana Department of Administration’s General Services Division and to the state agency that issued the solicitation. The state is not required to delay, halt, or modify the procurement process pending the result of a protest, contested case proceeding, or judicial review.

If the protest is not resolved by mutual agreement, the department will issue a written decision within 30 days after receiving the protest. The decision will state the reason for the action taken by the department and inform the protester of their right to request a contested case hearing pursuant to the Montana Administrative Procedure Act.

The protester will have 14 days to request a contested case hearing after receiving the written decision. A contested case involves proceedings in which a determination of legal rights will be made after an opportunity for a hearing. The hearing may be conducted by the agency or by a hearing examiner. In a contested case hearing, the parties will generally have an opportunity to present evidence and challenge the agency’s actions. A final decision generally must be issued in writing within 90 days after a contested case is submitted for final decision, and the decision must explain its factual findings and legal conclusions.

What Remedies Are Available?

In either a protest or contested case proceeding, if the Department of Administration determines that a solicitation or proposed award is in violation of the law, it may order that the solicitation or proposed award be:

Cancelled; or

Revised to comply with the law.

If the department determines that the solicitation or award is in violation of the law after an award has been made and that the person awarded the contract has not acted fraudulently or in bad faith, it may order the contract be:

Ratified and affirmed provided the department determines that doing so is in the best interests of the state; or

Terminated, and the person awarded the contract must be compensated for the actual expenses reasonably incurred under the contract, plus a reasonable profit, before the termination.

If after an award is made the department determines that a solicitation or contract award was in violation of the law and that the person awarded the contract has acted fraudulently or in bad faith, it may order that the contract be:

Declared void; or

Ratified and affirmed if that action is in the best interests of the state, without prejudice to the state’s rights to appropriate damages.

What Are the Appeal Procedures?

The exclusive method of judicial review of a solicitation or award pursuant to the Montana Procurement Act is by a petition for judicial review in accordance with Montana’s Administrative Procedure Act.