Bid Protests in Mississippi

Government contractors competing for state contracts in Mississippi should understand the state’s bid protest or “reconsideration” procedures before submitting a bid or proposal. Furthermore, contractors should be aware that Mississippi recently replaced its protest process with a new reconsideration process that took effect in September 2026. Although Mississippi provides administrative remedies for disappointed bidders and offerors, the applicable process can vary. Filing deadlines can be short, and a contractor that fails to follow the appropriate procedures risks losing its opportunity to challenge a solicitation or award. This article provides an overview of Mississippi’s state-level reconsideration framework, including the grounds for challenging a procurement, filing requirements, administrative review, and practical considerations for contractors.

Mississippi’s Procurement Framework

Mississippi’s public purchasing framework is principally governed by the Mississippi Public Procurement Law, Miss. Code Ann. §§ 31-7-1 et seq., together with applicable administrative regulations and agency-specific procurement procedures. For example, Miss. Code Ann. § 31-7-13 establishes competitive bidding requirements for various public purchases, including commodities and public construction, subject to statutory exceptions. The statute also establishes requirements concerning solicitation and award of public contracts.

The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), through its Office of Purchasing, Travel, and Fleet Management (OPTFM), administers significant portions of the state’s commodity procurement framework. The Mississippi Procurement Manual provides additional guidance concerning procurement procedures and administrative remedies.

Who May File a Reconsideration Request and When?

Any potential bidder has the opportunity to request that the procuring agency reconsider the terms of a solicitation. Any request must be filed with the responsible agency and OPTFM within three business days following the date of public notice (see 12 Miss. Admin. Code Pt. 6, R. 6.101.01).

Additionally, any bidder who responded to a procurement has an opportunity to request that the agency reconsider its intent to award a contract. Any such request must be filed with the agency and OPTFM within three business days following the issuance of a notice of intent to award (see 12 Miss. Admin. Code Pt. 6, R. 6.101.03).

In either case, failure to timely file a reconsideration request constitutes a waiver of any claim a bidder or potential bidder may have concerning the solicitation terms or the agency’s award decision. Furthermore, these reconsideration procedures generally apply to procurements that require approval by the Public Procurement Review Board (PPRB) but may apply to other procurements if the procuring agency expressly provides for them.

What Must a Reconsideration Request Include?

For a reconsideration request related to solicitation terms, the reconsideration request must identify which procurement rules and regulations the solicitation violated. The request may not be based on anything other than the solicitation document and Mississippi’s procurement rules and regulations. Furthermore, exhibits may not be included with the request, and requests may not be supplemented (see 12 Miss. Admin. Code Pt. 6, R. 6.101.01).

For a reconsideration request concerned with an intent to award, the request must identify which procurement rules, regulations, or terms were violated by the agency during the bid evaluation process. Furthermore, it must explain the factual basis for the alleged violations and how they affected the outcome of the procurement. It may not be based on anything other than the procurement process, Mississippi’s procurement rules and regulations, and the terms of the solicitation. Moreover, requests may not be supplemented (see 12 Miss. Admin. Code Pt. 6, R. 6.101.03).

Does Filing a Reconsideration Request Stop the Procurement?

A timely reconsideration request may provide an important opportunity to prevent a contract award while the agency’s decision is pending. In accordance with the Mississippi Procurement Manual, when a reconsideration request challenging a solicitation’s terms is timely filed, the agency’s decision must be issued in a sufficient amount of time for the requesting bidder to consider the agency response, even if this requires the bid submission deadline to be amended. If the agency issues a decision less than 14 days prior to the bid submission deadline, the agency must make a written determination that the amount of time allotted between the decision date and the submission deadline is reasonable.

Additionally, for a reconsideration request regarding an intent to award, the agency must issue a written decision on the request prior to submitting the contract to OPTFM for PPRB approval. PPRB approval is a required state-level procurement procedure before an agency may finalize certain contracts. This can, in effect, pause the procurement process while the agency’s decision is pending.

Agency-Specific and Specialized Procedures

Although the general DFA procurement regulations provide an important framework, contractors should identify the rules governing the particular procurement before filing a protest. For example, Mississippi’s information technology procurement process has separate procedures administered by the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services (ITS). The ITS rules encourage vendors to raise concerns with the designated project manager and review procurement documentation. Vendors also are required to attend a post-procurement review before filing a formal protest concerning a contract award (see 36 Miss. Admin. Code R. 2-5-205.7). Additionally, certain construction procurements administered through the Bureau of Building, Grounds and Real Property Management also have specialized procurement procedures. These examples demonstrate why contractors should determine whether any specialized procedures apply to the procurement at issue.

Federal funding may introduce additional requirements as well. For example, certain federally assisted procurement programs may require recipients to establish their own protest procedures, including deadlines and administrative review requirements.

Practical Considerations for Contractors

Contractors considering whether to file a reconsideration request in connection with a Mississippi procurement should take several practical steps:

First, they should identify the applicable procedures. They also should review the solicitation, applicable regulations, procurement manual provisions, and any agency-specific policies. Moreover, contractors should determine whether the procurement is governed by the general DFA procedures or a specialized agency process.

Second, contractors should preserve the filing deadline. Mississippi’s general state procurement procedure imposes a three-business-day deadline for reconsideration requests.

Third, contractors should request and preserve relevant procurement documents. They should maintain copies of the solicitation, amendments, submitted proposal, evaluation materials available to the contractor, correspondence with procurement officials, and award notices. Contractors also should identify any inconsistencies between the solicitation’s evaluation criteria and the agency’s actual evaluation.

Finally, contractors should articulate specific grounds for reconsideration. A disagreement with an award decision, standing alone, may not establish a viable request. Contractors should thus consult with experienced counsel and identify the specific statutory, regulatory, or solicitation provision allegedly violated and explain how the procurement agency’s conduct departed from that requirement.

Conclusion

Mississippi provides administrative procedures through which aggrieved contractors may challenge state procurement solicitations and awards. However, the applicable procedures vary by procurement type and agency. The general state procurement framework includes a three-business-day reconsideration request deadline, while specialized procurements may impose different requirements.

For contractors competing for Mississippi state contracts, understanding the governing procedure before a dispute arises can be critical. Promptly identifying procurement irregularities, preserving supporting documentation, consulting with experienced counsel, and complying with the applicable filing requirements can help protect a contractor’s opportunity to compete for public work.