Bradley has been publishing an ongoing survey of state-level bid protest processes and procedures (see, e.g., our posts on “Bid Protests in Illinois,” “Bid Protests in Pennsylvania,” “Bid Protests in New Jersey,” “Bid Protests in North Carolina,” “Bid Protests in Florida,” and “Bid Protests in California”). For the next state in the series, we focus on the bid protest procedures in Maryland.

What Rules Apply?

Maryland’s general state procurement framework is governed by the State Finance and Procurement Article of the Maryland Annotated Code, along with the implementing provisions in the Code of Maryland Regulations.

Who May Protest?

An “interested party” may protest an award or proposed award of a contract. This includes an actual or prospective bidder, offeror, or contractor that may be aggrieved by the solicitation or award, or by the protest.

When Must a Protest Be Filed and What Must It Include?

The deadline depends on the protest ground. An apparent solicitation defect must be protested before bid opening or the deadline for initial proposals. In a competitive sealed proposal procurement, a defect introduced later must be protested no later than the next proposal-closing date following its incorporation. Other protests must be filed within seven days after the basis is known or should have been known, whichever is earlier. The term “filed” refers to receipt by the procurement officer. An untimely protest may not be considered.

At a minimum, the protest must include the protester’s name and address, identify the procurement, state the reasons for protesting, and provide supporting exhibits, evidence, or documents unless not available within the filing time.

What Are the Procedures for Bid Protests in Maryland?

A prospective bidder or offeror, a bidder, or an offeror initiates a protest by submitting it to the procurement officer. The officer may request additional information, which is due within five days after receipt of the request unless the officer specifies another period. Late responses may be excluded. The officer may conduct discussions or negotiations and resolve the protest by written agreement, subject to reviewing-authority and attorney general approval.

The procurement officer must issue a written decision as expeditiously as possible after receipt of all relevant, requested information. The procurement agency’s reviewing authority will review the decision and may approve, modify, or disapprove it. The decision must include a description of the controversy and a statement of the decision along with supporting material. An unsuccessful protester must also receive notice of the right to appeal.

Does Filing a Protest Stop the Procurement?

A timely protest or appeal restricts contract execution, but the protection is not absolute. For procurements where the authority to award a contract has not been delegated to another department, the Board of Public Works may authorize execution without delay when necessary to protect substantial state interests. For delegated procurements, the agency head or designee may make that determination.

What Are the Appeal Procedures?

An interested party may appeal to the Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals (MSBCA) within 10 days after receiving notice of final agency action. The written notice must identify the protester, agency, and procurement, explain the appeal grounds and requested ruling, and attach the final agency action and any supporting exhibits.

The board process includes an agency report and an opportunity for comments. Discovery generally is limited to document requests, with additional limited discovery reserved for extraordinary circumstances. A hearing on the merits of the appeal shall be conducted at the timely request of the protester, any other interested party, the state agency, or by order of the MSBCA.

A protester may generally seek judicial review of a decision by the MSBCA.

What Are Some Practical Recommendations for Contractors?