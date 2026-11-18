Introduction

Bradley has been publishing an ongoing survey of state-level bid protest processes and procedures (see, e.g., our posts on “Bid Protests in Mississippi,” “Bid Protests in Maryland,” “Bid Protests in New Jersey,” “Bid Protests in Montana,” “Bid Protests in Florida,” and “Bid Protests in California”). For the next state in the series, we focus on the bid protest procedures in Arkansas.

What Rules Apply?

Arkansas’s bid protest procedures are generally governed by the Arkansas Procurement Law, as well as its implementing provisions in the Code of Arkansas Rules.

Who May Protest and on What Grounds?

Arkansas generally permits two types of protests: (1) protests in connection with the solicitation of a contract (i.e., a “pre-award” protest) and (2) protests in connection with the award of a contract (i.e., a “post-award” protest). For pre-award challenges, an actual or prospective bidder, offeror, or contractor who is aggrieved in connection with the solicitation of a contract may submit a protest. For post-award challenges, an actual bidder, offeror, or contractor who is aggrieved in connection with the award of a contract may submit a protest.

Bid protests in Arkansas are limited to the following grounds:

The award of the contract exceeded the authority of the state procurement director or the procurement agency;

The procurement process violated a constitutional, statutory, or regulatory provision;

The state procurement director or the procurement agency failed to adhere to the rules of the procurement as stated in the solicitation, and the failure to adhere to the rules materially affected the contract award;

The procurement process involved responses that were collusive, submitted in bad faith, or not arrived at independently through open competition; or

The award of the contract resulted from a technical or mathematical error made during the evaluation process.

When Must a Protest Be Submitted and What Must It Include?

The deadline depends on the type of protest. A pre-award protest must be submitted at least 72 hours before the solicitation’s response deadline. For post-award challenges, protests must be submitted within 14 calendar days after the day on which the contract is awarded or the notice of anticipation to award the contract is posted, whichever occurs first. Arkansas state law provides that protesters may submit their protest to the state procurement director or the head of the relevant procurement agency. For post-award challenges, the protester must also provide a copy of the protest to the anticipated awardee.

At a minimum, the protest must include the protester’s name and address (or their attorney’s), identify the solicitation, state the facts that substantiate each protest ground, and provide documents or supporting evidence that substantiate any claim made in the protest, unless good cause for absence is shown.

Does Filing a Protest Stop the Procurement?

In the event of a timely protest, the state generally may not execute a contract that is the result of the protested solicitation or award. However, the state procurement director or head of the relevant procurement agency may execute the contract upon a written determination that it is necessary to protect substantial state interests. Contract negotiations with the anticipated awardee may nevertheless proceed.

What Are the Procedures for Bid Protests in Arkansas?

After receiving a protest, the responsible official or their designee may settle and resolve the protest prior to rendering an administrative protest determination. Additionally, the anticipated awardee may submit a written response within five calendar days of receiving notice of the protest.

If the protest is not settled or resolved by mutual agreement, then the responsible official must promptly issue an administrative protest determination in writing. That decision must state the reasons for the action taken, and a copy must be furnished to the protester and any intervening party within five calendar days after it is written. The determination is final and conclusive and is not an order under the Arkansas Administrative Procedure Act.

What Remedies Are Available?

Corrective procurement relief may be available. When a solicitation or proposed award is found unlawful, it must be canceled or revised to comply with the law. For an unlawful contract, the options depend on the circumstances and can include ratification, termination, or nullification. A successful protest does not necessarily entitle the protester to the contract.

When a protest is sustained and the successfully protesting bidder or offeror was denied the contract award, they may be entitled to the reasonable costs incurred with the solicitation, including bid preparation costs.