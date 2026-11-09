Beyond the Stadium: Opportunity Zones and the Next Generation of Sports Development

Professional and college sports venues increasingly serve as anchors for much larger mixed use districts. Hotels, multifamily, retail, restaurants, entertainment, office and public infrastructure are being developed together to create destinations intended to generate activity well beyond game day. As Winstead’s sports business team has emphasized, these projects present an unusually broad set of development, financing and structuring issues.

Opportunity Zones may now add another piece to that equation.

The Opportunity Zone program is permanent, and the map for its next round is taking shape. States have submitted nominations for the second round of designations, Treasury is certifying tracts on a rolling basis through the end of the year, and the new zones take effect January 1, 2027.

For owners and developers working around professional and college sports facilities alike, the new map deserves a close look. The relevant question is whether the surrounding development opportunities align with designated tracts and a long term investment strategy.

Why Stadium Districts and Opportunity Zones Can Fit

The potential fit goes beyond geography.

Sports centric districts increasingly combine exactly the types of assets that can work well with the Opportunity Zone holding period: hotels, rental residential, retail, entertainment and other mixed use assets designed to be owned and operated over the long term. Winstead’s broader sports development work includes projects such as The Battery Atlanta, The Star in Frisco, the Arizona State University/Novus district and Omni PGA Frisco, illustrating the range of uses that can surround an athletic or entertainment anchor.

That matters because the principal Opportunity Zone benefit is also a long term proposition. An investor that holds a qualifying fund investment for at least ten years can exclude the appreciation on that investment. A hotel or rental project intended to operate for a decade or more therefore has a fundamentally different OZ profile from an asset developed for immediate sale.

Just as important, the tax incentive does not have to create the economics. A successful stadium district already has an underlying demand driver. The Opportunity Zone benefit can improve the after tax return on a project that makes economic sense on its own.

Where the Tax Structure Matters

The opportunity does not mean every project near a stadium works as an OZ investment. Three issues should be addressed early.

First, match the product to the hold. For sale product generally does not fit the ten year OZ strategy. A condominium sold shortly after completion exits the investment before the investor can realize the ten year exclusion. Rental residential, hospitality and other operating assets are generally more natural candidates.

Second, solve for the land. Many stadium adjacent projects begin with a landowner contributing property to a development venture. That can create an OZ issue because contributed land is not purchased property. The structure therefore needs to account for the land, the amount of new construction and the applicable asset tests before the joint venture economics are finalized.

Third, verify the tract. Eligibility, nomination and designation are different things. A tract that is eligible under the statute is not an Opportunity Zone simply because it could have been selected, and a nominated tract is not designated until Treasury certifies it. OZ underwriting should therefore start at the parcel level rather than with a marketing map.

Timing matters as well. Capital gain generally must be invested in a Qualified Opportunity Fund within the applicable 180 day period. Under the new round, investors also have a five year deferral and a 10 percent basis step up, with a larger 30 percent step up available for qualifying rural investments. For projects expected to begin in 2027, those rules make advance structuring particularly important.

The Opportunity Beyond the Stadium

The development model surrounding major sports venues increasingly looks like the type of long duration, mixed use investment for which the OZ rules were designed.

Developers evaluating land around a stadium should determine whether the site is in a nominated or designated tract before the development plan and capital stack are locked in. If it is, the OZ analysis should happen early enough to influence how the land is contributed or acquired, how the fund and operating business are structured, and which portions of the development are intended to be held rather than sold.

Whether the anchor is a professional franchise or a college program, the practical question is the same: can the land around the venue support a durable development strategy, and can Opportunity Zone treatment strengthen that strategy?