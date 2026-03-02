Beyond the Podium: Technology & Fashion in Figure Skating

DecathaLAW Series 2026: Article 8

Figure skating has always been a sport where performance and presentation are inseparable. Today, figure skating costumes are equally as engineered as they are designed for visual effects. The modern costume is designed to stretch, breathe, and stay secure under rotational forces. At the same time, the skates themselves have become highly technical equipment, with advances in blade geometry, materials, and customization all aimed at helping skaters jump higher, spin faster, and maintain control.

From Rink-Side Seamstresses to Luxury Fashion Houses

Historically, elite costumes were often made by specialized skating dressmakers working closely with coaches and skaters, crafting pieces that balanced movement with ornamentation. That ecosystem now overlaps with the top names in the fashion industry. For example, in the early 1990s, soon after its founding as a luxury designer for bridal wear, Vera Wang began designing figure skating costumes for Olympic skaters. Growing up, Vera Wang, the founder herself, was a competitive pairs skater with aspirations to make it to the Olympics. However, when she and her pairs partner failed to qualify for the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, she soon after discovered her love for fashion, which eventually led to her founding Vera Wang. Wang’s background as a competitive skater has informed her design approach for costumes, as she explains, “If there is any wardrobe malfunction, you can ruin someone’s Olympic championship.” Over the years, Wang has designed costumes for multiple Olympic athletes, including Nancy Kerrigan, Michelle Kwan, Evan Lysacek, and Nathan Chen.

More recently, Oscar de la Renta, an American luxury fashion house, has designed its first-ever figure skating costume for Canadian pairs skater Deanna Stellato‑Dudek, intended to be worn at the 2026 Olympic Games. These collaborations bring couture-level tailoring and finishing into a sport where seams, stones, and closures must survive speed, friction, and rotation.

Skates Evolving Alongside Style

While costumes create the initial visual effect for performances, figure skating’s most transformative technological innovation often lies in the skates. Over time, skate technology has evolved to use better materials and geometry for the blades and a more customized fit for the boots.

Originally, skates were used as a form of transportation to travel over frozen bodies of water. Early blades were carved from animal bones and were secured to the skater’s feet using leather straps. Because those bone blades did not have edges and sat flat on the ice, skaters couldn’t push off from the ice using blade edges the way modern skaters do. Instead, they often needed sticks or poles to move and steer.

A major turning point came when skates evolved to use metal blades. The introduction of metal blades (iron set into wood) dramatically improved speed and control. Further, the ability to secure blades to boots that the skater could wear, as opposed to using leather straps, increased stability and made skating faster and more efficient. Once skaters could rely on stable blades and secure attachment to the foot, modern figure skating techniques of clean turns and edge work became possible.

From there, technology evolved to enhance performance. Blade shape, geometry, and weight now play a major role in current skate technology. One popular modern geometry is the “parabolic” blade, offered by top blade makers like MK Blades. Parabolic blades are shaped to be wider near the toe and heel of the boot but narrower in the middle section. This mid-section tapering helps to reduce drag and make turns, spins, and edge work feel smoother and sharper by centering the skater’s weight on the blade.

Another modern theme in skate technology is reducing the weight of blades. Many manufacturers have moved toward carbon-fiber components in high-end blades. For example, John Wilson Blades has incorporated carbon fiber technology into its blades, emphasizing that the material choice is intended to reduce the weight of the blade while maintaining structural rigidity and strength. This material is intended to improve performance by reducing leg fatigue and helping to generate extra spring and power during jump takeoffs.

Another major modern shift is in boot fit. Today’s boots are increasingly designed to be adjusted to the skater, rather than forcing the skater to “break in” a rigid shape over months. Edea, an Italian manufacturer of skates, describes an “Instant Custom Fit” approach where thermoformable materials can be shaped in specific areas of the boot using focused heat by a skilled technician. This approach allows for a more tailored boot fit, fewer pressure points, and more control because the foot is held consistently in the same position.

Other major skate makers emphasize similar customization as seen through patented technologies. For example, Sport Maska Inc. (SMI), the parent company of Jackson Ultima, has an issued patent describing a method of customizing a skate boot by inserting foot‑shaped inserts (made based on the skater’s 3D foot shape), heating the boot so it thermoforms around those inserts, and then removing the inserts, thereby creating a more personalized internal fit.

Overall, figure skating’s evolution is a true blend of fashion and technology. Whether it’s Oscar de la Renta stepping onto Olympic ice or the continued push toward advanced blades and customizable boots, the sport remains a unique space for innovation.