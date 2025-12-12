Beyond the Gavel: What Legal Marketers Can Do Now to Protect the Rule of Law and Their Firms

Reflections and takeaways from the LMA TWxSW general session, “Beyond the Gavel: Protecting Democracy, the Judiciary, and the Rule of Law” (October 29, 2025)

I came to the final general session expecting a panel. I left with a playbook and a sense of duty. The conversation, led by voices from the bar, the business of law, and legal communications, did not orbit politics or posture. It stayed anchored to the bedrock conditions that make our profession and our firms possible: the rule of law, judicial independence, professional responsibility, and the right to representation. For legal marketers, that frame changes everything. It turns communications from a reactive exercise into a leadership function.

Below are the themes that mattered most from an attendee’s seat and how they translate into value for firm leaders, talent, and clients.

The Rule of Law Is Everyone’s Responsibility

The moment that drew a standing ovation reminded every attendee why we were there. The rule of law is not a slogan or an abstract principle. It is the foundation that allows lawyers, firms, judges, and citizens to live, work, and advocate freely. William R. Bay, immediate past president of the American Bar Association, underscored that defending the rule of law is not about politics but about principles that have guided the profession since its beginning.

The panelists spoke candidly about the erosion of public trust in courts and the legal profession. They described judges receiving threats, lawyers being attacked for representing unpopular clients, and the rising tide of cynicism toward institutions that once held the public’s confidence. These stories were not political. They were human. They underscored what several speakers called a “moment of moral clarity” for everyone connected to the law.

The charge to the room was simple but profound: stand up. Speak out when core principles are under attack. Model respect for the courts even when you disagree with their decisions. Support colleagues who defend clients or causes that may draw criticism. And above all, remind those around you, inside and outside your firm, why these principles matter.

The rule of law, Bay reminded the audience, “does not defend itself.”

Lawyers, legal marketers, and communicators must be the ones to defend it, both in what we say and what we do. Whether through client communications, internal messaging, or public engagement, every person in the profession can help rebuild trust in justice by showing that integrity still anchors our work.

Leadership Means Taking a Stand

One of the most powerful moments of the discussion came when the panel described what happened after the American Bar Association decided to speak out. Faced with growing attacks on judges, law firms, and the justice system itself, the ABA chose not to stay silent. It publicly reaffirmed the profession’s commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence, and equal justice, issues that are neither partisan nor optional.

The response was remarkable. In the months that followed, the ABA saw an 8.7% increase in overall membership and a 14% rise in student membership. Fundraising also climbed sharply. That growth did not come from marketing campaigns or press releases. It came from moral clarity. Lawyers and law students wanted to be part of an organization that stood for something bigger than itself.

The lesson for firms and legal marketers was clear: leadership is not about dictating what others should say. It is about setting the example for what integrity looks like in practice. When professional institutions demonstrate courage and consistency in their values, others will follow.

For law firms, that means moving beyond carefully worded statements to authentic action. Speak when principle demands it. Stand firm on issues that define the profession, such as the independence of the judiciary and the right to representation. Show your people and your clients that your commitment to justice is more than a tagline. In short, credibility comes from conviction. The ABA’s experience proved that when leaders choose to act on principle – calmly, clearly, and courageously – the profession responds.

Talent Is Watching and Voting with Their Feet

If you work in recruiting or professional development, the session likely felt uncomfortably familiar. Associates and laterals are gauging whether firms live the values they market. That is no longer a branding flourish; it is a retention driver. Anonymous forums and surveys surfaced a theme: people want to be proud of where they work. They will forgive disagreement; they will not forgive incoherence.

Marketers can add real value by operationalizing alignment. Include “rule of law” signals in lateral packets and associate onboarding: the firm’s advocacy posture, clerkship and judiciary support, pro bono expectations, and safety protocols for court personnel. Prepare partners with concise talking points so associates hear the same message in practice meetings that they see on the website. Consistency is not spin; it is stewardship.

Support the Judiciary Consistently and Visibly

The stories shared about threats and intimidation aimed at judges were sobering. For many in the room, they were not abstract. The profession’s standard must be clear: we can disagree with rulings without degrading the decision-makers. That norm protects everyone. Moderator Gina Rubel, founder and general counsel of Furia Rubel Communications, shared her own experience as a former judicial law clerk who received death threats during death penalty cases, underscoring the real-world stakes of protecting an independent judiciary.

Firms can translate that stance into practice. Adopt a “respect for courts” statement and incorporate it into training for lawyers and business professionals, including social media guidance. Participate in clerkship pipelines and bench-bar programs that support judicial safety and well-being. When you quote the chief justice or cite professional responsibility rules, do it to anchor behavior, not to score points. Courts notice who shows up constructively.

Reaffirm the Right to Representation

Perhaps the session’s most bracing theme was also its oldest: zealous advocacy for unpopular clients is not a PR liability; it is the justice system working as designed. Retaliation, whether governmental, contractual, or reputational, against lawyers or firms for representing disfavored parties corrodes the rule of law.

Firms should reaffirm, in plain English, what Rule 1.2 means for them: the firm does not adopt client views; advocacy is not endorsement; lawyers should not be punished for lawful representation.

Scenario planning helps. If a controversial matter becomes public, be ready with values-rooted language that explains the duty to represent, the distinction between advocacy and belief, and the firm’s commitment to civility and court respect. The point is not to win the internet; it is to stand still in a storm.

Patrick Fuller, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at ALM, reminded the audience that “every one of us in this room is employed because of the rule of law,” a truth that resonated deeply in the hall.

Speak Sparingly, Prepare Thoroughly

Bay outlined a clear test for public commentary: tie statements to professional obligations, point to specific actions that demonstrate integrity, and prioritize internal audiences first. Rubel echoed that guidance, noting that such discipline not only lowers heat and raises credibility but also prevents firms from issuing statements that create more problems than they solve.

Preparation is the differentiator. Establish a cross-functional review group including the managing partner, general counsel, marketing or communications lead, DEI representative, and, when relevant, practice leadership to apply your “speak or hold” criteria. Draft ahead: a short internal FAQ on rule of law commitments, a partner-facing one-pager of talking points, and a single-paragraph external position that can be adapted if needed. When decisions arrive fast, the prepared sound thoughtful and the unprepared sound loud.

Make Trust Operational

A throughline in the discussion was that trust is built through systems, not slogans. That means aligning incentives and rituals with the values you publish. Recognize and reward courtroom civility and pro bono leadership at the same volume as originations. Put rule of law commitments into onboarding, evaluation, and promotion materials. Equip managers to answer hard questions without outsourcing those conversations to communications. Audit your policies for consistency, such as how you handle social media, panel selection, and public events, and close gaps quickly.

Think of this as brand risk management through culture. A firm that habitually does what it says will survive a news cycle. A firm that does not will be defined by it.

Build a Cohort: Resilience Is a Team Sport

It wasn’t the data or the metrics that stayed with us; it was the unspoken truth that none of us can shoulder this work alone.

Decision fatigue and moral injury are real. Marketers need trusted peers to share templates, provide context, and test instincts across markets and management styles. A small, confidential cohort, as simple as a standing monthly call with ground rules, will reduce error and create moral courage. When judgment calls arrive, no one makes them alone.

What This Means for Leaders

If you sit on an executive committee or lead a practice, the session’s message is not “say more.” It is “be truer.” Ask your marketers for evidence and options, not just drafts. Give them access to the rooms where values are operationalized. And when they bring pattern insights or trust data that complicate the easy path, assume it is an act of stewardship. The firms that will win this era are not the loudest; they are the most aligned.

The Bottom Line

The rule of law will not defend itself, and neither will a firm’s reputation. Legal marketers sit at the intersection of internal trust, public credibility, and professional responsibility. If we focus on the audiences we can truly influence, lead with evidence and operationalize our values, we will do more than minimize risk. We will strengthen the profession at the moment it needs us most.