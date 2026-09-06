Beyond Antitrust: The Growing Role of National Security in Merger Review

What happens when national-security and competition concerns point in different directions?

The recent IonQ-SkyWater merger raises a question that extends well beyond the transaction itself: What happens when national security and competition concerns point in different directions?

The issue arrives at a time of growing concern about the capacity of the U.S. defense industrial base to sustain prolonged conflict, replenish weapons stockpiles, and support rapid technological modernization.

National security should matter when a deal affects defense supply chains, military readiness, critical technologies, or domestic manufacturing. The harder cases arise when those concerns do not point in the same direction as ordinary antitrust analysis.

That tension is becoming harder to avoid as merger review absorbs more industrial-policy and national-security objectives.

Section 857 of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act reflects that shift. It requires certain parties making Hart-Scott-Rodino filings also to provide their materials to the Department of Defense when a transaction requires DOD review.

The Federal Trade Commission’s own premerger-notification page quotes Section 857 as applying to parties to a proposed merger or acquisition that “will require a review by the Department of Defense” and that are also required to file HSR materials with DOJ or the FTC.

From Competition Review to Strategic Review

U.S. merger enforcement focuses primarily on competition: concentration, entry barriers, foreclosure risks, critical inputs, innovation effects, and likely harm to customers or consumers.

In defense-related transactions, competition analysis can overlap with national-security concerns because a competitive supplier base may preserve alternatives, encourage innovation, and reduce procurement risk.

But the frameworks are different. Competition enforcers ask whether the market will remain competitive. Defense officials may ask whether the country will remain secure. A merger that increases concentration might still be defended as strengthening domestic supply chains or accelerating strategically important technology.

Section 857 is more than a filing rule. It gives defense officials a more formal role in transactions that may affect national-security supply chains.

[Editor’s Note: For purposes of this article, the agency’s statutory name remains the Department of Defense (DOD), even though some current government materials use “Department of War” (DOW).]

What Does Section 857 Do?

DOJ and the FTC remain the federal competition law enforcers, of course, but Section 857 gives DOD earlier visibility into certain transactions that may affect defense. Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig described the 2026 guidance as requiring “parallel M&A notification during Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR) review” for covered defense-sector transactions.

The guidance identifies a broad, non-exhaustive set of transactions involving defense contracts, critical national-security technologies, defense-industrial-base sectors, or related intellectual property. Greenberg Traurig noted open questions about timing, capacity, and late notice.

Attorneys at Haynes Boone read the statute more narrowly, saying Section 857 applies when a transaction “will require a review” by DOD but does not itself appear to require such a review.

If the trigger for mandatory DOD review remains unclear, the practical scope of the filing obligation may depend heavily on DOD guidance and agency expectations.

See the sidebar, “A Murky Implementation of Section 857.”

The Shift from Ad Hoc Consultation

DOD has played a role in selected defense-sector merger reviews, usually when DOJ or the FTC shared HSR filings involving major defense suppliers. The new guidance directs parties to notify DoD directly in covered transactions, giving the department earlier access to information and a more direct role in assessing procurement, readiness, security, and supply-chain implications.

That earlier role raises practical questions:

How should DOD views be weighed against competition concerns?

Should DOD support for a transaction make a merger challenge less likely?

Should DOD concern make a merger challenge more likely?

Should the public know when DOD supports or opposes a transaction?

These questions will matter more as defense and commercial technology markets converge. See the sidebar, “Defense Contractors by Category.”

The IonQ-SkyWater Example

The recent IonQ-SkyWater transaction shows why these questions matter. The deal sat at the intersection of quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing, domestic supply chains, and defense-adjacent technology. IonQ said the acquisition would accelerate its quantum-computing roadmap and secure supply chain capabilities domestically.

The FTC granted early termination after examining potential vertical concerns. Weighing in favor of the merger, according to the commissioners, was the Trump administration’s investment in and desire to take the lead in quantum computing.

Despite many references to national security, there was no indication in the commissioners’ statements that the DOD was or was not involved in reviewing the merger.

For more on the transaction itself, read our related piece, “What the FTC’s IonQ/SkyWater Review Reveals,” which examines the IonQ-SkyWater deal, the FTC’s review, and what the transaction says about merger scrutiny in quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing, and defense-adjacent technology.

Who decides what is strategic?

Section 857 and the DOD guidance raise a basic question: who decides what counts as strategic technology? The 2026 guidance identifies areas such as applied AI, biomanufacturing, quantum, hypersonics, directed energy, and battlefield information dominance. Some are plainly defense-related; others, including AI, quantum technologies, and semiconductors, also reach deep into commercial markets.

Transparency and Accountability

Competition law enforcement usually leaves a public record: complaints, consent orders, closing statements, guidelines, filings, and court opinions that allow parties and practitioners to identify patterns.

National-security review is different: relevant concerns may be classified, procurement-sensitive, or otherwise difficult to disclose. If DOD input increasingly affects merger outcomes, businesses will need to know how that input is generated, weighed, and treated — advisory or decisive — with as much clarity as national-security constraints reasonably allow.

Beyond IonQ and SkyWater

IonQ-SkyWater matters less as a standalone merger than as an example of how emerging-technology deals can raise competition, industrial-policy, and national-security issues at once.

Section 857 may bring DOD into merger review earlier, but its relevance will be clearest in deals involving defense contractors, strategic technologies, supply chains, or critical infrastructure.

The harder cases will be those in which national-security arguments support a deal that raises ordinary antitrust concerns, forcing agencies to explain whether they are applying competition law, industrial policy, or both.