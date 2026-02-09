BETTER THAN NOTHING: Willfulness Allegations Tossed Against Credit Acceptance Corp in TCPA Class Action Although Other Motions Denied
Monday, February 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Sometimes even a small win for a TCPA defendant likely feels like a great victory.

Take the case of Carr v. Credit Acceptance Corp. 2026 WL 297212 (E.D. Mich. Feb. 4, 2026).

There CAC is being sued in a TCPA class action alleging the use of prerecorded calls to contact consumers without consent. According to the complaint the calls were made looking for a person named Cornelius– and that gives me real Fight Club vibes.

Regardless wrong number prerecorded call TCPA class actions remain amongst the toughest cases to defend so when a defendant can extract anything in a motion to dismiss in these cases that has to feel pretty good.

In Carr CAC brought a motion to dismiss and a motion to strike the class– good moves in this context. But it mostly lost.

CAC argued plaintiff had not alleged enough facts to demonstrate a prerecorded voice was used but the court found the scripted nature of the call combined with the claims that the plaintiff could tell it was not a live voice were sufficient to state a claim.

The motion to strike was denied because the class definition was not a failsafe and because consent could not be established at the pleadings stage across the class. No beef from me on these rulings– but, again, I understand where CAC was coming from.

But the court did throw out the willfulness allegations because nothing about the allegations demonstrated CAC was intentionally calling wrong numbers– and that makes sense in this context.

And its actually a pretty big win– it cuts the potential exposure in the case down to just 1/3 of what it would have otherwise been.

Then again it isn’t all good news because willfulness tends to be an individualized showing that defeats–rather than helps–class certification. Still, on balance I would take the W here.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

CROSS SITE TRACKING SURVIVES- Data Broker Pixel Case Heads to Discovery Under CIPA and ECPA
by: Blake Landis
TEXTS ARE CALLS (AGAIN)- Southern District of Texas Court Uses “Mower” Analogy To Find Texts Are Calls Under 227(c)(5) Post-McKesson
by: Tori Guidry
MAKING HAY- How A 40 Year Old Case About Farming Equipment In Wisconsin Lead a 2026 Texas Court to Conclude Text Messages Are Calls Under the TCPA
by: Eric J. Troutman
NEW MINI-TCPA BILL ALERT!- West Virginia HB 4909 Proposes Comprehensive Mini-TCPA Expanding “Telephone Solicitation” To Surveys, Imposing 3-Call Daily Cap, And Enacting Criminal Penalties For Spoofing
by: Tori Guidry
ITSA PROBLEM- Illinois Telephone Solicitation Act Creates Interesting TCPA Trap for the Unwary
by: Eric J. Troutman
BREAKING- Video Privacy Set To Be Latest Battleground As Supreme Court Considers Definition of “Consumer” Under VPPA
by: Tammana Malik
“CRYSTAL CLEAR”- Florida Federal Court Stays Discovery in TCPA SMS Case– Says Congress May Have Delegated Too Much Authority to FCC
by: Eric J. Troutman
INTERLOCUTORY APPEAL DENIED- Mashable, Inc. Remains Defendant in the in the CIPA Story It Might’ve Covered
by: Puja J. Amin
CLICK, BUY, SUE?- Shopify Pushes Back on CIPA At Checkout
by: Blake Landis
SECOND BITE OF THE APPLE- Court Dismisses Privacy Claims Stemming from Data Collection on Apple Apps for the Second Time Around
by: Tammana Malik
GOOD AGREEMENT BAD AGREEMENT- Court Finds Factor75’s Webflow Sufficient to Compel Arbitration– but Not As to Hello Fresh
by: Eric J. Troutman
ODDBALL- Three Quick Take Aways You Might Have Missed from the Ninth Circuit’s Huge Ruling in Howard Last Week
by: Eric J. Troutman
TIME TO DROP EVERYTHING- Consumer’s Ability to Remove Their Data to Go into Effect
by: Oliver Shapiro

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 