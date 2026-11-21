DOL Finalizes Independent Contractor Regulation. On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Wage and Hour Division (WHD) announced the finalization of its independent contractor rule, “Employee or Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act.” In keeping with the proposal issued in February 2026, the final rule officially rescinds the amorphous 2024 Biden-era independent contractor test (which the DOL hasn’t enforced since May 2025) and returns to the 2021 independent contractor rule, which focuses on two core factors: control and opportunity for profit or loss. Further, the 2026 final rule specifically applies to analyses under the Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act. Lastly, the final rule provides fourteen illustrative examples, grouped by each factor of the independent contractor analysis, including “six additional examples to demonstrate how particular factors from the readopted analysis properly apply in factual scenarios involving digital platform workers, farm labor contractors, and truck drivers.” The rule takes effect sixty days after its publication in the Federal Register. Josh C. Harrison, Jason N. W. Plowman, and Zachary V. Zagger have the details.

DOL Proposes Changes to PERM Process. On November 17, 2026, the DOL’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA) published a proposed rule, titled, “Modernizing the Labor Market Test and Improving Protections for U.S. Workers in the PERM Immigrant Visa Program.” The proposal would amend the regulations implementing the PERM labor certification process by which employers sponsor foreign workers for lawful permanent residency in the United States. Some of the significant changes include the following:

Recruitment. If adopted as proposed, the rule would establish a uniform recruitment process for all employers, eliminate the requirement to post job advertisements in newspapers in favor of advertising on social media and job search websites, and extend the recruitment period from thirty days to at least ninety days. Employers would be required to document their recruitment efforts, including resumes and applications submitted for a given job, in a report to be submitted to the DOL along with the PERM application.

Schedule A. The proposal calls for the elimination of Schedule A, which allows employers sponsoring registered nurses, physical therapists, and individuals of exceptional ability in the sciences or arts to bypass the labor certification process. The DOL claims that Schedule A “is incompatible with the plain language of the [Immigration and Nationality Act].”

Layoff provisions. Currently, if layoffs occur within six months of an employer’s submission of a PERM application in the same or similar occupation and at the place of employment covered by the application, the employer must notify those laid-off workers of the PERM application. The proposal would extend that “look back” period to two years and replace the notification requirement with a flat prohibition on the filing of a PERM application. In addition, the proposal would impose notice and reporting obligations on the employer for layoffs occurring after the PERM application is filed.

The DOL maintains that the proposal is necessary because “current regulations governing the PERM labor certification process do not require employers to conduct a sufficiently robust labor market test.” Comments on the proposal are due by January 19, 2027. Melina V. Villalobos and Rebecka E. Reibe have the details.

DOL Final Joint Employer Rule Takes Significant Regulatory Step. A bit further behind the DOL’s independent contractor rule in the regulatory process is the department’s joint employer rule, formally called, “Joint Employer Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act.” On November 13, 2026, the DOL sent this rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) for review. After OIRA completes its review, the DOL will publish the final rule. While each rulemaking is different, the timeline for the above-referenced independent contractor rule could provide a rough estimate for when the joint employer rule may be finalized. Seven weeks elapsed from the time the independent contractor regulation arrived at OIRA until it was formally finalized this week. If the joint employer regulatory proposal follows this timeline, it will likely be finalized in January 2027.

House Lawmakers Examine Labor Policy Matters. On November 13, 2026, the House Committee on Education and Workforce held a hearing, titled, “Workers in Charge: Restoring Choice and Accountability in the Workplace.” Among other topics, the hearing focused on providing the stability and predictability in the law necessary for employers to grow their businesses. Ogletree Deakins shareholder Jennifer G. Betts testified at the hearing, emphasizing that all stakeholders benefit from consistent and durable labor policy. With specific regard to how the National Labor Relations Board has addressed employer handbooks over recent years, Betts wrote the following in her testimony:

“Employers would generally prefer a common-sense and consistent approach to assessing the validity of workplace rules under the [National Labor Relations Act (NLRA)]. In my view, that means protecting employees’ right to talk about pay and working conditions, while at the same time giving weight to the legitimate reasons employers have for their policies, looking at how a rule is actually applied, and reconciling the NLRA with other federal laws and guidance. A standard like that protects employees and gives employers something they can follow.”

The committee currently does not have any additional publicly posted hearings on the topics of labor or employment law. It could very well be that the next such hearing will be organized by the incoming Democratic majority, at which point the committee will likely change its name to the House Education and Labor Committee, as is often the case when Democrats are in the majority.

Senate Committee Advances Employment Nominees. On November 18, 2026, the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) voted to approve Catherine Eschbach’s nomination to be general counsel of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The HELP Committee also voted to approve Michael Doyle’s nomination to be a member of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. Both Eschbach and Doyle now await confirmation votes from the full Senate, which will return after its Thanksgiving break for a final three-week stretch beginning on November 30, 2026.

‘Four score and seven years ago …’ Although history associates the Gettysburg Address with President Abraham Lincoln, Edward Everett was actually the principal speaker at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery (now known as Gettysburg National Cemetery) that took place 163 years ago this week in 1863. A native of Massachusetts, Everett represented the Bay State in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. He also served as governor of Massachusetts, president of Harvard University, U.S. minister to Great Britain, and secretary of state under President Millard Fillmore. Given those accomplishments, it is little surprise that Everett was chosen to headline the solemn occasion, delivering a two-hour speech before President Lincoln offered his famous remarks, which lasted roughly two minutes. Of course, Everett recognized the brilliance of Lincoln’s words, later writing to him, “I should be glad if I could flatter myself that I came as near to the central idea of the occasion, in two hours, as you did in two minutes.”