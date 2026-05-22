Beltway Buzz, May 22, 2026
Friday, May 22, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Beltway Buzz® is a weekly update summarizing labor and employment news from inside the Beltway and clarifying how what’s happening in Washington, D.C., could impact your business.

‘Faster Labor Contracts Act’ Advances in the House. In recent weeks, the Buzz has reported on the effort by proponents of the Faster Labor Contracts Act to force a floor vote on the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives. This week, that effort—a process called a “discharge petition”—garnered the necessary 218 votes to force a vote on the bill in the House. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in signing the petition. Now the bill must jump through a series of arcane procedures in the House before a vote is scheduled, likely sometime in early June.

EEOC Begins Process to Eliminate EEO-1 Report. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is initiating a rulemaking process to eliminate its Employer Information Report (EEO-1). The EEO-1, which is filed annually, requires private-sector employers with one hundred or more employees to report employee data by job category and by sex, race, and national origin. (Other similar forms are required of public-sector employers.) This week, the EEOC sent to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) a proposed rule, titled, “Rescission of EEO-1, EEO-2, EEO-3, EEO-4. EEO-5, And Reporting Requirement Under Title VII, the ADA, GINA, and the PWFA.” While the contents of the proposal are not yet public, its title indicates that the Commission plans to rescind its regulation that compels the production and filing of the EEO-1 and similar reports. After OIRA completes its review, the proposal will be released, and the public will have an opportunity to comment. After reviewing the comments, EEOC will issue a final rule.

The EEOC has not yet opened this year’s EEO-1 portal for employer reporting, though the portal usually opens around this time of year. At this time, we do not know whether the EEOC’s proposal will impact this year’s collection.

USCIS to Move to Mandatory Electronic Filing? On May 19, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) submitted an interim final rule (IFR), “Mandatory Electronic Filing (e-Filing),” to OIRA. It is unclear what the IFR would entail and which aspects of the immigration processing life cycle it would cover. However, the “IFR” designation means that stakeholders will not have an opportunity to comment before the final rule is issued. Instead, the rule will be finalized, and then there will be an opportunity for comment. It also means that the rule will likely shortcut the monthslong comment review process and be issued more quickly. The IFR follows on the heels of another recent policy change—relating to invalid signatures on benefit requests—that was effectuated with an IFR.

Congressional Democrats Introduce Overtime Bill. Senate and House Democrats have introduced the Restoring Overtime Pay Act of 2026 (S.4551). The bill—previous versions of which have been introduced in past Congresses—would prescribe the salary basis threshold for establishing the Fair Labor Standards Act exemption from overtime requirements for bona fide executive, administrative, and professional employees. For 2026, the salary basis would be set at $45,000 per year (the current threshold is $35,568 per year), and it would increase by $10,000 each year. After topping out at $75,000 in 2029, the threshold would then be indexed to at least the 55th percentile of weekly earnings of full-time salaried workers, beginning in 2030. The bill would allow the secretary of labor to establish higher thresholds via notice-and-comment rulemaking. Republicans in the Senate and House are unlikely to move the bill, in part because the Trump administration recently clarified the current threshold as established by the 2019 rule promulgated during the first Trump administration.

Proponents of the SCORE Act Strike Out. Again. As the Buzz discussed last week, the House was scheduled to vote on the SCORE Act this week. However, Republican leaders changed course and removed the bill from consideration after it became clear it would not have the votes to pass. This is the second time a vote on the SCORE Act has been scrapped. Legislating is hard.

Memorial Day. This weekend, the Buzz will reflect on the sacrifice of the courageous men and women who lost their lives serving our nation. Five years ago, we took a closer look at the cultural and legislative history behind Memorial Day here.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Immigration Adjustment of Status Applications Are a Matter of Discretion, USCIS Reaffirms
by: Nancy Shalhub , Edward J. Castillo
Supreme Court to Review Whether Title IX Allows Employee Discrimination Claims
by: Bethany S. Wagner , Zachary V. Zagger
Summer Hiring Alert: Child Labor Law Updates Across Four States
by: Zachary V. Zagger
SCOTUS Sides With Pension Fund in Withdrawal Liability Calculation Dispute
by: Russell S. Buhite
Understanding Legal Compliance for Paid Holidays
by: Lucas J. Asper , Charles L. Thompson, IV
Multistage Notices Under Colorado’s Revamped AI Act
by: Jennifer Betts , Simone R.D. Francis
Sick Note After Denied Vacation—Probative Value Lost, German Labor Court Rules
by: Dr. Ulrike Conradi
OFCCP May 2026 Quick Hits- Enforcement, Leadership, and Beyond [Podcast]
by: Christopher J. Near , Lauren B. Hicks
Nebraska Bans Noncompetes for Healthcare Staffing Agencies
by: David L. Zwisler
Fifth Circuit: When Telework Isn’t a Reasonable Accommodation
by: Tiffany Cox Stacy
Fifth Circuit Rules Employee’s Conduct, Not Pregnancy, Drove Firing
by: Tiffany Cox Stacy
Tennessee Bans Noncompetes for Workers Making Less Than $70,000 Annually
by: William Rutchow
Proposed Rule Aims to Expand Fertility Benefits
by: Timothy J. Stanton , Ryan B. Kadevari

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 