Beltway Buzz, March 13, 2026

Checking in on DHS. Uncertainty continues to reign at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as the agency remains shuttered and unable to fund operations after Congress failed to pass funding legislation by the most recent deadline of February 13, 2026. News outlets are reporting long security lines at multiple airports in the United States, as some Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents—who are DHS employees required to serve the public, even when their pay is delayed or held in abeyance—miss work due to frustration or pursuit of other means to pay their bills. Airport lines are likely to worsen as TSA agents missed their first paychecks this week and travel volume continued to increase around schools’ spring breaks. Multiple votes on funding bills failed in the U.S. Senate this week, and the sides do not appear close to reaching a deal.

Second, the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs has scheduled a March 18, 2026, hearing on the nomination of Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to be secretary of homeland security. The hearing will occur less than two weeks after President Donald Trump announced Senator Mullin’s nomination. The sometimes arduous and lengthy nomination process clearly moves much more quickly when the Senate is confirming one of its own.

Court of Appeals Rejects NLRB’s New Bargaining Order Standard. In a 2–1 decision issued on March 6, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit struck down a 2023 National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) decision that established a new precedent for issuing bargaining orders when setting aside elections due to employer misconduct. The court’s decision focuses on the authority Congress bestowed on the NLRB to make federal labor policy via rulemaking or through adjudication of specific disputes that may serve as precedent for future adjudications.

According to the court, when the Board makes policy through adjudication, “the agency must derive the standard from a case-specific need to resolve the parties’ dispute.” In its 2023 decision, however, the Board created a new bargaining standard that was unnecessary to resolve the parties’ dispute and was, therefore, “rulemaking under the guise of an adjudication.”

Because the “Board must announce such policies in the Federal Register, not an adjudication,” the court invalidated the 2023 case as an unlawful exercise of the Board’s adjudicative authority. Due to the Board’s doctrine of nonacquiescence, the decision applies only to cases that arise in the Sixth Circuit, but its reasoning may be influential beyond those borders and shape Board policy decisions in the future. Christine M. Flack and Zachary V. Zagger have the details.

Republican Senators to Labor Secretary: OSHA Heat Proposal Is Flawed. In a letter dated March 11, 2026, Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and fifteen other Republican senators notified Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer of their concerns regarding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) proposed heat injury and illness prevention standard. The letter urges Secretary DeRemer to “consider how to center worker safety in the ongoing discussion regarding pragmatic solutions for preventing heat-related hazards in the workplaces.” The letter raises specific concerns about the proposal’s provisions relating to heat triggers, acclimatization requirements, the written safety plan, the heat safety coordinator, and other issues.

Unlike many regulatory proposals issued by the Biden administration, the heat standard proposal has not been scrapped by the current U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). In fact, the DOL held public hearings on the proposal in the summer of 2025. But what happens next is hard to predict. As the Buzz has discussed, with the most recent regulatory agenda having been issued way back in September 2025, the regulated community is in the dark about the administration’s current regulatory timetable. Worse, the September 2025 agenda did not provide any entry for the heat proposal’s next regulatory step.

House Dems Forecast Employment-Related AI Legislative Agenda. As reported in the Buzz, Republican leaders on the House Education and Workforce Committee have been conducting a series of hearings on artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace. Not to be outdone, the four Democratic co-chairs of the House Labor Caucus sent a letter this week to their colleagues on the House Democratic Commission on AI & The Innovation Economy, outlining their vision for what should be included in a “policy framework for regulation and innovation in AI.” First, the letter encourages policies that make it easier for workers to organize in order “to prevent the use of AI as a weapon to undermine worker power.” The letter also argues for legislation that mandates “transparency and accountability for AI use” and opposes any federal framework that would preempt state and local laws or regulations. Should Democrats take over the Senate and/or House after the midterm elections in November 2026, these AI-related talking points are likely to feature prominently in their legislative agenda for the 120th Congress.

House Legislators Get Their Motors Runnin’. Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 4386, the “America the Beautiful Motorcycle Fairness Act.” If enacted as proposed, the legislation would amend the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act to allow motorcyclists holding a National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass fair access to national parks and other federal recreation sites. Currently, the pass covers the entrance of only one motorcyclist and any passengers. But under the legislation, the pass would cover an additional motorcyclist (including his or her passengers) who accompanies the passholder. In short, the bill allows two motorcyclists traveling together to use one pass. Representative Tim Walberg (R-MI)—who co-chairs the bipartisan Congressional Motorcycle Caucus—championed the bill in the House. Representative Walberg will now be calling on Motorcycle Caucus leaders in the U.S. Senate—Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Gary Peters (D-MI)—to rev up their legislative efforts and get the legislation across the finish line.