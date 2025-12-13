Beltway Buzz, December 12, 2025

“Trump NLRB” Takes Shape. As the Buzz forecast last week, on December 11, 2025, the U.S. Senate approved a package of ninety-seven executive branch nominees. Included in the package were Scott Mayer and James Murphy—both nominated to fill empty seats on the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)—as well as Crystal Carey, who will now be the Board’s general counsel.

With Mayer and Murphy joining current Democratic member David Prouty, the Board has a functional quorum for the first time since January of this year. But even though Republicans will have a majority, reversing Biden-era Board decisions may not be so easy. While not required by law, traditionally, the Board does not overturn case precedent without at least three affirmative votes. If Mayer and Murphy adhere to this tradition, it means they will need one additional vote—likely from a future Republican nominee—to reverse Board cases issued between 2021 and 2024.

Court of Appeals Upholds Removal of NLRB, MSPB Members. On December 5, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reversed district court rulings that found President Donald Trump’s removal of Gwynne Wilcox from the NLRB and Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protections Board (MSPB) were unlawful. In reversing the lower courts’ decisions, the court of appeals ruled that these terminations were lawful because the statutory language prescribing fixed terms for members of the NLRB and MSPB, while allowing for removal for neglect of duty or malfeasance, unconstitutionally limits the president’s ability to remove agency officials who wield executive power on his or her behalf. With specific regard to the Board, the court of appeals determined that the agency wields significant executive authority, including the power to promulgate regulations, craft national labor policy through adjudication, order remedies through enforcement authority, conduct litigation, and oversee union elections.

CBP Proposes Social Media Vetting for Tourists, Short-Term Business Travelers. In a notice published in the Federal Register on December 10, 2025, and pursuant to the Paperwork Reduction Act, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is soliciting public comment on proposed changes to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). With an ESTA approval, most nationals of Visa Waiver Program countries are permitted to travel to the United States for business or tourism for ninety days or less without obtaining a visa. Specifically, CBP proposes to “require ESTA applicants to provide their social media from the last 5 years.” Comments must be submitted by February 9, 2026.

The administration has already initiated similar social media vetting protocols as applied to F, J, and M visa holders and, most recently, to H-1B visa holders.

DOL Seeks to Help Faith-Based Organizations. On December 10, 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published a Federal Register notice titled, “Addressing Barriers to Participation of Faith Organizations in DOL Programs and Funding.” The notice seeks input from responders on “specific DOL regulations, guidance, or policies, explicitly or implicitly restrict or discourage faith-based organizations from participating in DOL-funded programs (e.g., job training, workforce development, or employment services).” Specifically, DOL seeks information regarding potential “accommodations, policies, or tools could DOL develop to ensure faith organizations receive reasonable accommodations for their religious beliefs and practices” to participate in DOL programs. Comments must be submitted by February 9, 2026.

The solicitation of information is consistent with the current administration’s efforts to support faith-based groups and target religious-based discrimination.

USCIS Cuts Work Authorization Times. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated its policy manual to amend the maximum validity period for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for certain foreign nationals. Effective December 5, 2025, the maximum EAD validity period for the following foreign nationals will be reduced from five years to eighteen months:

Those admitted as a refugee

Those granted asylum

Those granted withholding of deportation or removal

Those with a pending application for asylum or withholding of deportation or removal

Those with a pending application for adjustment of status under Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) 245

Those with a pending application for suspension of deportation, cancellation of removal, or relief under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NACARA)

The changes do not impact those holding H-1B visas, for which work authorization is tied to approval of the underlying petition.

House Passes Bill to Honor Women in World War II. This week, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed H.R. 2290, the World War II Women’s Memorial Location Act. Language in the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act authorizes the Women Who Worked on the Home Front Foundation to “establish a commemorative work on Federal land in the District of Columbia and its environs to commemorate the commitment and service represented by women who worked on the home front during World War II.” The World War II Women’s Memorial Location Act, which now heads to the U.S. Senate, builds on this authorizing language by specifically selecting a location on the National Mall for construction of the memorial. The genesis of the memorial dates to 2012, when then-fifth-grade student Raya Kenney designed the memorial as part of a school project. Kenney is now the founder and executive director of the WWII Women’s Memorial Foundation, which will provide all the funds for the construction of the memorial.