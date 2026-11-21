On November 11, 2026, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court released a report summarizing its handling of drug patent linkage cases over the system’s first five years of operation. Drug patent linkage is a legal mechanism that connects the regulatory approval process for generic drugs with the patent rights held by original drug developers, allowing potential patent disputes to be addressed before a generic drug enters the market.

China’s drug patent linkage system became operational on June 1, 2021, when Article 76 of the Patent Law took effect, establishing the system in legislation. Implementing rules followed about one month later, completing the framework needed for the system to function in practice: the Supreme People’s Court issued its Provisions on Several Issues Concerning the Application of Law in the Trial of Civil Cases Involving Patent Disputes Related to Drugs Applied for Registration on July 4, 2021; the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) issued the Measures for the Implementation of the Early Resolution Mechanism for Drug Patent Disputes (Trial), effective the same day; and CNIPA issued the Measures for Administrative Adjudication under the Early Resolution Mechanism for Drug Patent Disputes, effective July 5, 2021. With these measures in place, the system provides two parallel paths for resolving disputes: civil litigation, for which the Beijing Intellectual Property Court holds centralized nationwide first-instance jurisdiction, and administrative adjudication, which is handled by CNIPA.

Between June 2021 and June 2026, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court accepted 382 drug patent linkage cases-358 civil and 24 administrative-and concluded 369 of them, comprising 348 civil and 21 administrative cases. More than 90 percent of accepted cases involved a foreign party, with litigants including AbbVie, Merck, Roche, and AstraZeneca. Cases identified in the report as representative include disputes over eldecalcitol capsules (the first case decided under the system), baloxavir tablets, nilotinib capsules, palbociclib tablets, baricitinib tablets, and lusutrombopag tablets.

The court reported measures intended to reduce case duration, including identification of relevant cases at the filing stage and monitoring of procedural deadlines. By 2025, the average length of first-instance proceedings had decreased to 101 days (approximately 3.4 months), with more than 80 percent of cases concluded within five months. The report states that this timeline reflects an effort to align judicial proceedings with the nine-month regulatory waiting period applicable to generic drug approval under the Measures for the Implementation of the Early Resolution Mechanism for Drug Patent Disputes (Trial).

To address technical fact-finding, the court described a mechanism combining specialized people’s assessors, technical investigation officers, forensic appraisers, and expert assistants, supplemented by an expert advisory pool. A regular internal forum, referred to as the “Pharmaceutical IP Classroom,” was introduced in 2024 and has held more than 30 sessions addressing procedural and substantive issues arising in these cases. The court also reported establishing coordination channels with CNIPA, the NMPA, and the National Healthcare Security Administration, including a seminar convened in 2025 to address recurring issues in drug patent linkage litigation.

The report identifies several procedural and substantive rules developed through individual case decisions.

In the Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets case, the court held that an action may be dismissed where the patent at issue has already been declared invalid.

In the Palbociclib Tablets case, the court held that a drug not registered and marketed in China does not meet the acceptance requirements for a linkage action, regardless of whether a related patent has been granted.

In the Oseltamivir Phosphate Granules case, the court held that where the plaintiff’s drug is not the reference product, the patent at issue does not qualify as a patent related to the drug being copied.

In the Baricitinib Tablets case, the court held that a generic drug already approved for marketing before an action is filed no longer qualifies as a “drug applied for registration,” with approval occurring during litigation treated as an exception.

In the Edoxaban Tosylate Tablets case, the court held that a generic drug’s technical solution is generally determined by its original application materials, unless the Center for Drug Evaluation completed its review based on amended materials.

In the Upadacitinib Extended-Release Tablets case, the court held that a generic company’s fault in making an improper declaration is relevant to determining whether acceptance conditions are met.

In the Vonoprazan Fumarate Tablets case, the court held that a generic applicant bears an initial burden to produce application materials; if that burden is not met and the technical solution cannot otherwise be established, the generic product may be presumed to fall within the patent’s scope.

The court has issued bilingual filing guidelines (Parts I and II) addressing filing conditions, documentation requirements, and procedural rules for drug-related patent civil cases, along with an internal training manual covering filing review, pretrial preparation, adjudication, and post-judgment procedures.

The report states that the court intends to continue developing adjudication rules for emerging areas of pharmaceutical innovation, including new drug targets, structures, and indications, and to maintain equal treatment of Chinese and foreign parties in these proceedings.

As the Beijing IP Court appears to be geoblocked, the original report can be found on social media here and via this blog here: 北京知识产权法院药品专利链接制度运行五周年工作情况通报稿(中英文版).