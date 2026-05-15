Beat the Heat: Reminders About California Heat Injury and Illness Mandates
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

As temperatures rise across California, employers should revisit their obligations under Cal/OSHA’s heat illness prevention standards. California continues to regulate both outdoor and indoor heat exposure, and those requirements remain important in 2026. By contrast, federal OSHA still has not issued a final nationwide heat-specific standard. OSHA’s proposed rule, Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings, was published in August 2024, and the agency’s public hearing process concluded in 2025, but the rule has not yet been finalized.

For California employers, the outdoor heat illness prevention standard applies to all outdoor places of employment. Among other things, employers must provide fresh drinking water, access to shade, cool-down rest opportunities, training, emergency response procedures, and acclimatization procedures. California’s outdoor rule also requires high-heat procedures in certain industries, and additional precautions apply when temperatures reach 95°F or higher.

California employers also need to remember that the state’s indoor heat standard, which took effect on July 23, 2024, remains in force in 2026. The indoor rule generally applies to workplaces where the temperature reaches 82°F, requiring employers to provide water, cool-down areas, training, emergency response procedures, and acclimatization measures. Additional monitoring and control measures are required when the temperature or heat index reaches 87°F, or at 82°F in certain circumstances, such as where employees wear heat-retaining clothing or work in high radiant heat areas.

Covered employers must have written Indoor/Outdoor Heat Illness Prevention Plans and ensure the Plans are implemented and followed. Employers with both indoor and outdoor operations should evaluate each work area separately. In practice, that means reviewing whether current written procedures, supervisor training, employee training, water access, cool-down areas, temperature-monitoring practices, and emergency response protocols satisfy the requirements of both Section 3395 and Section 3396. Cal/OSHA also continues to emphasize heat illness prevention through guidance and outreach in 2026, underscoring that this remains an active compliance issue for California employers.

California employers cannot wait for a federal rule before acting. Even though federal OSHA has not yet adopted its own final heat injury regulation, California employers already must comply with the state’s established indoor and outdoor heat illness prevention standards.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2026

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jackson Lewis P.C.

EEOC Submits Proposal to Rescind Federal EEO Reporting and Recordkeeping Rules
by: Stacey A. Bastone , Christopher T. Patrick
Legal Update Article Virginia’s Workplace Changes for Employers- Paid Family Leave
by: Alyson J. Guyan , Matthew F. Nieman
Kenneth J. Wolfe Appointed as New OFCCP Director
by: Scott M. Pechaitis , Jeremy S. Schneider
DOJ Moves Certain Marijuana Products to Schedule III, Sets June Rescheduling Hearing
by: Kathryn J. Russo
Oklahoma Amends Medical Marijuana Law: Employers Lose Discretion to Designate ‘Safety-Sensitive’ Positions
by: Kathryn J. Russo
California Privacy Agency Invites Comments on CCPA Application to Employee and Applicant Data
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
The Government Mandated “Kill Switch” Coming to a Vehicle Near You
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
OCR Announces HIPAA Enforcement Action Against Self-Funded Group Health Plan
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
Dashcams- There’s More Risk to Manage Than You’d Expect
by: Damon W. Silver
AI Meeting Assistants and Biometric Privacy: Governance Lessons from the Fireflies.AI Lawsuit
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
Sooner State Soon to Join Consumer Privacy Patchwork
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti , Damon W. Silver
FAR Council Accelerates Implementation of Executive Order 14398 With Instructions to Agencies
by: Laura A. Mitchell , Scott M. Pechaitis
DOJ Extends Public Entities’ Compliance Deadline for ADA-Related Website Accessibility, But HHS’s May 2026 Deadline Still Looms
by: Joseph J. Lynett

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 