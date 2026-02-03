BB-REG-Net Suggests Additional Lifecycle Assessment Categories for Biobased and Biodegradable Materials
Tuesday, February 3, 2026

BB-REG-NET, a United Kingdom (UK) regulatory science network for biobased and biodegradable materials, published a report on January 29, 2026, entitled “Seven steps to fairness — An LCA Framework for Impact Category Selection and Development in the Comparison of Fossil-Based, Bio-Based and Biodegradable Materials.” BB-REG-NET notes that existing lifecycle assessment (LCA) standards “were often developed with mature, fossil-based systems in mind, resulting in frameworks that may inadvertently disadvantage newer technologies.” Another challenge is the use of standard impact assessment methods that include fixed sets of impact categories against which products are assessed. The report suggests including seven additional impact categories in comparative or absolute assessments of biobased or biodegradable materials, therefore addressing the implicit bias introduced by common impact assessment methods:

  • Biodegradability;
  • Bioaccumulation;
  • Persistence;
  • Microplastic formation;
  • Biodiversity impact;
  • Litter; and
  • Global warming potential (biogenic).

The report describes the proposed implementation of these methods and considers the requirements in each for data reuse, collation, and new data collection. It offers four key recommendations to manufacturers or practitioners undertaking comparative LCA of fossil and biobased or biodegradable materials:

  • Use additional impact categories alongside those in current impact assessment methods when comparing fossil and biobased materials;
  • Present biogenic carbon as a separate impact to fossil carbon, allowing the source and fate of carbon to be understood;
  • Include biodegradability, bioaccumulation, persistence, microplastic formation, biodiversity impact, and litter midpoint impact categories for both fossil and biobased materials; and
  • Include these impact categories now, presenting transparently the methods used, data gaps, and uncertainty, to enable development of universal methods for the benefit of all.
