BB-REG-Net Suggests Additional Lifecycle Assessment Categories for Biobased and Biodegradable Materials

BB-REG-NET, a United Kingdom (UK) regulatory science network for biobased and biodegradable materials, published a report on January 29, 2026, entitled “Seven steps to fairness — An LCA Framework for Impact Category Selection and Development in the Comparison of Fossil-Based, Bio-Based and Biodegradable Materials.” BB-REG-NET notes that existing lifecycle assessment (LCA) standards “were often developed with mature, fossil-based systems in mind, resulting in frameworks that may inadvertently disadvantage newer technologies.” Another challenge is the use of standard impact assessment methods that include fixed sets of impact categories against which products are assessed. The report suggests including seven additional impact categories in comparative or absolute assessments of biobased or biodegradable materials, therefore addressing the implicit bias introduced by common impact assessment methods:

Biodegradability;

Bioaccumulation;

Persistence;

Microplastic formation;

Biodiversity impact;

Litter; and

Global warming potential (biogenic).

The report describes the proposed implementation of these methods and considers the requirements in each for data reuse, collation, and new data collection. It offers four key recommendations to manufacturers or practitioners undertaking comparative LCA of fossil and biobased or biodegradable materials: