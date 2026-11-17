The Bank of England (BoE) has published a consultation paper (the Consultation) seeking views on its draft supervisory expectations for central counterparties (CCPs) that wish to accept tokenised versions of collateral eligible under the BoE’s proposed UK CCP Rulebook (the Rulebook).

The BoE also seeks views from the industry on whether these expectations, which are set out in a draft supervisory statement (SS), could remain relevant to a broader range of tokenised asset types, should any become eligible collateral for CCPs in the future. The BoE makes clear that it does not intend to create a separate regulatory framework for tokenised collateral, but rather to provide greater clarity on what CCPs should consider when submitting applications to accept such collateral through the existing supervisory process.

The BoE’s initial view is that the existing regulatory framework does not prevent CCPs from accepting tokenised forms of eligible collateral. It notes, however, that additional clarity may help CCPs interpret and apply the requirements.

Background

The Consultation follows the BoE’s July 2025 consultation paper (the July Consultation) on ensuring the resilience of CCPs, which set out the draft Rulebook as part of the repeal and replacement of UK EMIR. The BoE expects to publish its policy response and final rules in Q4 2026. Our previous coverage of the July Consultation is available here.

Key Proposals

The SS sets out the BoE’s proposed expectations in the following areas:

Liquidity, valuation and interoperability

CCPs should consider how a tokenised collateral arrangement would work in practice, and whether they could transfer and realise the collateral within the required timeframes in both normal and stressed conditions. This includes understanding how prices are formed, the availability and reliability of market data, and any dependencies that could affect the CCP’s ability to liquidate, mobilise or otherwise realise the collateral (for example, on conversion between tokenised and non-tokenised forms, or on particular platforms, custodians or service providers). Where a non-tokenised equivalent exists, a CCP should not assume that the tokenised form of the collateral has the same liquidity characteristics, and should understand any material differences between the two. Where no conventional equivalent exists, the BoE expects a CCP to adopt an appropriately conservative methodology. The CCP should keep under review how market depth and liquidity develop, and whether its risk management approach needs adjusting.

Credit and concentration risk

CCPs should consider whether a tokenised arrangement introduces additional or different sources of credit risk. In applying the existing requirement that financial instruments accepted as highly liquid collateral must be issued by an issuer with low credit risk, a CCP should identify any additional entities whose creditworthiness could affect the value, transferability, redemption or realisation of tokenised collateral. These could include the tokeniser, platform providers, custodians and wallet or other service providers.

As the same asset may exist in both tokenised and non-tokenised form, or be tokenised by more than one entity, the BoE expects concentration assessments to capture exposures to the same underlying issuer, guarantor or asset, regardless of the form in which the collateral is represented. Any additional risks arising from the tokenised arrangement itself should be considered separately.

Settlement finality and certainty of ownership

Different tokenised arrangements may rely on different statutory, contractual or legal methods to achieve settlement finality. The BoE expects a CCP to understand when transfers become final and irrevocable, the legal or contractual basis for that outcome, and whether the arrangement gives sufficient certainty of ownership in normal and stressed conditions.

CCPs should also consider whether any legal, contractual, governance, whitelisting or technical features of the tokenised arrangement could affect their ability to establish, exercise or enforce rights over the collateral. For example, when applying the existing requirement that collateral be freely transferable and free from legal restrictions that could impair liquidation, a CCP should understand whether such features could delay or restrict liquidation or transfer, including following a clearing member default.

Custody and safeguarding

CCPs should be able to demonstrate how tokenised collateral, and any underlying assets, are safeguarded, controlled and made available in normal and stressed conditions. This includes whether ownership rights, redemption rights and claims can be clearly evidenced and legally enforced, and whether the arrangements protect against loss, misuse, unauthorised transfer or other compromise. Where a CCP relies on a digital custodian to hold the relevant wallets or cryptographic keys, it should consider whether the disruption, insolvency or withdrawal of authorisation of that custodian could impair its access to the collateral. It should also consider how access would be maintained or restored, including whether alternative arrangements could give it direct access where needed.

Operational resilience

CCPs are expected to understand the end-to-end operational arrangements supporting tokenised collateral and any dependencies that could affect its security, integrity and availability. Consistent with the existing outsourcing rules, a CCP remains fully responsible where functions are outsourced. It should understand how the disruption or failure of any technology or third-party dependency would be identified, managed and recovered from in practice.

Future Collateral Types

The BoE is also seeking views on whether the expectations within the SS would remain appropriate for a broader range of tokenised collateral, including collateral types that are not currently accepted by UK CCPs but are of interest to market participants, such as stablecoins, tokenised money market fund units and tokenised gold (on which the Financial Conduct Authority has separately issued a call for input). The Consultation does not propose changes to eligible collateral under the Rulebook.

Next Steps

The Consultation closes on 12 February 2027.

The Consultation and the July Consultation are available here and here.