Bama’s Big Stage—Integrated Medical Cannabis Facility Hearings Finally Kick Off in Tuscaloosa

If you’ve been following Alabama’s medical cannabis saga, you know the state has mastered a very particular genre of drama: license gets awarded, license gets sued, license gets stayed, repeat. Well, the next chapter starts Monday, July 27, 2026, at 9 a.m., when the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission’s designated hearing officer, the Hon. Bernard Harwood — a former Alabama Supreme Court associate justice — opens the public investigative hearing for the integrated facility license category. The venue is the University of Alabama’s USC Community Safe Room in Tuscaloosa, which is either a great pun or just a coincidence.

What’s Actually Happening

This isn’t a commission meeting, and it isn’t a vote. Per the AMCC’s own notice, this is an evidentiary proceeding under the Alabama Administrative Procedure Act — meaning testimony, exhibits, cross-examination, the whole contested-case production. Harwood will eventually issue a recommended order setting out the most suitable applicants for one of Alabama’s most coveted licenses. The parties may file exceptions to that order, and then the commission will take it up at a separately noticed public meeting. Oh, and that’s assuming no litigation (ha!). So, Monday is the start of a process, not the end of one. Don’t expect a ribbon-cutting, but it’s a potentially monumental step.

Why Integrated Facilities and Why Now

For anyone new to the story: Alabama’s medical cannabis law allows the commission to issue up to five integrated facility licenses. That category is the crown jewel of Alabama cannabis licensing — a single license authorizes cultivation, processing, and dispensing (up to five dispensing sites per licensee) all under one roof, plus the ability to sell to other dispensaries. Do the math, and you’re looking at as many as 25 additional retail sites riding on the outcome of this one license category.

The road here has been anything but direct. The commission’s award of licenses — across cultivators, processors, transporters, testing labs, dispensaries, and integrated facilities — drew years of litigation in Montgomery County Circuit Court, injunctions from Judge James Anderson, and an eventual trip to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, which held that these disputes belong in the APA’s contested-case hearing process rather than in circuit court. That ruling is what cleared the way for the hearing officer model: Harwood presiding over dispensary hearings first and integrated facility hearings picking up where those left off. Alabama’s first medical cannabis dispensary opened its doors on June 4, 2026 (more than five years after the Legislature enacted the current medical cannabis regime), which gives you a sense of how long “finally happening” has taken to actually happen in this state.

What to Watch

Scope and duration – A simultaneous sprint and marathon. Fourteen scheduled trial dates over three weeks, with an estimated nine hours per day for each of the 14 applicants. With numerous witnesses and cross-examinations per applicant, this will be a first-of-its-kind experience in Alabama.

The recommended order timeline – Following the hearings, Harwood issues a written recommendation, the parties get to file exceptions, and the commission then acts at a public meeting. Each of those steps is a potential inflection point — and, given this state’s track record, a potential re-entry point for litigation. Best case, in my opinion, is a very merry Christmas for five applicants.

The downstream dispensary math – However these five licenses shake out, the ripple effect on retail access — up to 25 more dispensing sites — is the real number patients and investors should be watching.

Bottom Line

Alabama’s medical cannabis rollout has spent five years proving that “authorized by statute” and “operational” are two very different things. Monday’s hearing is a real, concrete step — but it’s a step in a multi-stage process with a commission vote still to come, and (if the last five years are any guide) a nonzero chance of another round in court after that. We’ll keep tracking it as it develops.