Bad News, Good Lawyers: Navigating Chaos, Corruption and Murder in Post-Soviet Russia [Podcast]

On the latest episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, host Tom Firestone welcomes Jamison Firestone (no relation), founder of the first independent foreign law firm in post-Soviet Russia.

Drawing on stories from his new book, Rule of Lies: My Wild Ride Through Chaos, Corruption, and Murder in Putin’s Russia, Jamison describes his experiences in early post-Soviet Russia, including the murder of his law partner who died trying to defend Russian democracy, how his father (a convicted felon) tried to have his law partner seriously injured, his work with Sergei Magnitsky and his role in getting the Magnitsky Act passed by Congress. Tom and Jamison also discuss Jamison’s ongoing efforts to support Ukraine through the use of frozen Russian state assets and the legal and policy questions surrounding those efforts.