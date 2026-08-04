Bad News, Good Lawyers - Inside Congressional Investigations: Deposing America’s Most High-Profile Witnesses
Tuesday, August 4, 2026
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On this episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, partner Giancarlo Pellegrini, former senior counsel to the US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, discusses his experience leading high-profile congressional investigations, including in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein crimes.

Speaking with host Tom Firestone, head of our Government Investigations & White Collar Practice, Giancarlo provides an insider’s perspective into what it is like to question some of the most prominent witnesses to appear before a congressional oversight committee, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Drawing on a career at the center of congressional oversight, Giancarlo explains the unique challenges facing lawyers and clients in congressional investigations, and why companies should prepare now for a likely increase in scrutiny following the US midterm elections.

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