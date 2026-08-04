Bad News, Good Lawyers - Inside Congressional Investigations: Deposing America’s Most High-Profile Witnesses

On this episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, partner Giancarlo Pellegrini, former senior counsel to the US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, discusses his experience leading high-profile congressional investigations, including in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein crimes.

Speaking with host Tom Firestone, head of our Government Investigations & White Collar Practice, Giancarlo provides an insider’s perspective into what it is like to question some of the most prominent witnesses to appear before a congressional oversight committee, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Drawing on a career at the center of congressional oversight, Giancarlo explains the unique challenges facing lawyers and clients in congressional investigations, and why companies should prepare now for a likely increase in scrutiny following the US midterm elections.