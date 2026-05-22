Bad News, Good Lawyers: Evaluating US Sanctions and Counterterrorism Policy with Anna Morris [Podcast]
Friday, May 29, 2026
In this episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, host Tom Firestone speaks with Anna Morris, former acting assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the US Treasury and a principal in our Public Policy Practice, about the evolution of US counterterrorism and sanctions policy.
Morris shares her perspective on how the US approach to terrorist financing has changed over time, along with her views on the successes and limitations of the war on terror. She also examines the role sanctions continue to play in advancing US foreign policy objectives.
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