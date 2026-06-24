Bad News, Good Lawyers - Australia’s Social Media Age Restrictions: Unpacking the New Legal Landscape with Tanvi Mehta Krensel [Podcast]

Australia has taken a bold step in regulating youth access to social media, adopting legislation that places new obligations on digital platforms to restrict underage users. The measure has sparked significant debate, particularly among industry leaders and free speech advocates. Now that UK Prime Minster Keir Starmer has announced that the UK will adopt similar regulations, Australia’s experience takes on even greater significance.

In the latest episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, host Tom Firestone, who leads our Government Investigations & White Collar Practice, is joined by Tanvi Mehta Krensel, head of our Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & Digital Assets Practice in Australia. Together, they explore how the new rules are likely to function in practice and consider the broader implications for platforms and users.