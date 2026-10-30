Back in the Game. Is There Such a Thing as Dating Too Soon?

Whether expected or unexpected, divorce, especially after many years together, marks a profound new beginning. It may bring the prospect of dating again or the opportunity to build a fulfilling life on your own. Either way, you are entering new and unfamiliar territory. As with so much in life, timing matters, and only we can decide when we are ready for what comes next.

How soon should you date after becoming single? There is no universal answer, whatever advice you hear. One friend may suggest six months; another, longer. Everyone heals at their own pace: two individuals can leave the same relationship on the same day, yet one may feel ready to date again within months while the other needs years. A new connection may be genuine, a rebound, or an “escape” from the previous relationship. Given the range of experiences, it is easy to feel unsure about the timing.

The Volume Dial is in Your Hands

From both a legal and practical standpoint, safeguarding yourself and your loved ones should remain a priority. If you begin dating again, resist the urge to announce it publicly or share it widely online. Avoid sharing details of your new relationship on social media, where a former spouse could see them and feel hurt. Spite is a spark that burns its own house down. At this stage, discretion and privacy are most certainly the wiser approach.

If children are involved, patience is especially important. Before introducing a new partner, it is generally wise to wait until the relationship has demonstrated genuine stability, which often takes several months rather than a few weeks. Throughout my more than 40 years in legal practice, I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from numerous therapists, all of whom unequivocally advise to wait at least six months, and ideally a year before making that introduction. During that time, maintaining clear boundaries between your dating life and family life can help reduce confusion and provide consistency for your children.

If custody discussions or separation agreements are still ongoing, caution matters even more. Reentering the dating world can be exciting, but careful consideration of each decision can help protect what matters most.

While Time Marched On

A famous nineteenth-century story is that of Rip Van Winkle, a man who goes into the mountains and magically falls asleep for twenty years. When he awakens, he is bewildered, and yes, even uncomfortable, by how much the world has changed while he was asleep. So too it may be for anyone stepping back into the dating world. After a long marriage, we often find ourselves, like Rip Van Winkle, waking to a landscape that has changed profoundly while we were away. The rules, expectations, and ways people connect will certainly be vastly different from what we once knew.

You may have to make peace with this, but remember no rule says you must start dating again after a divorce or separation. If dating feels unpleasant or too “new,” you are allowed to stop. If a date triggers grief or a sense of being lost, that doesn't mean you're failing. It simply means you're learning what you need right now. Take some time for yourself and try again later, or decide not to. There are no prizes or extra credit for moving forward faster than feels right.

When It Feels Right, Not When Others Say It Should

You are no longer married; you may be dating again, and the path is in your hands. After a marriage ends, the most important work is rebuilding and repairing your life. Everyone around you will have opinions about what comes next, but those opinions distract from the task at hand: focusing on what you need and what helps you move forward.

Time does not have to be your enemy; it can be your greatest ally. After a divorce or breakup, one risk is repeating the same patterns that caused pain before. Because you may be especially vulnerable, focus on healing before beginning a new relationship. Healthy relationships start with healthy people. In marriage, friendship, and family life, strong connections are closely tied to emotional well-being. The healthier you are, the more likely you are to build healthy, rewarding relationships.