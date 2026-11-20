Doc Brown had a time machine (out of a DeLorean?!?!) for dealing with inconvenient timelines. Medical marijuana operators have lawyers. Less cinematic, certainly, but the latest dispute over DEA’s implementation of rescheduling also turns on a date that could change what happens next.

Three companies have taken that question to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. As Tom Angell reports for Marijuana Moment, Standard Wellness Utah, Arizona’s Verde Americano, and Oklahoma’s NW Confections OK filed a petition for review on November 18 challenging DEA’s October 30 medical marijuana guidance. They are seeking relief before the agency’s November 29 supply-chain compliance date, with a request for court action before November 25.

The immediate dispute is not whether to reschedule marijuana generally. It concerns which businesses can trade with one another under DEA’s medical marijuana transition framework, and whether DEA lawfully imposed the conditions described in its guidance.

For the petitioners, the reported stakes include lost customers, disrupted sourcing, layoffs, and potential insolvency. For operators watching from the sidelines, the important questions are what any court order actually changes, when it might take effect, and who it would cover.

Previously on Budding Trends: Your Trading Partners’ Status Matters

We covered the October 30 guidance earlier this month on Budding Trends. The short version: DEA’s framework looks beyond an operator’s own application to the status of the businesses on both sides of its transactions.

DEA’s Medical Marijuana Timely Applicant Information describes “timely applicants” as businesses that submitted complete applications, including the applicable fees, between April 28 and June 26, 2026. Subject to the stated conditions, those applicants may continue covered medical marijuana activities under their state licenses while their applications remain pending.

According to DEA, timely applicants and appropriately authorized DEA registrants may transact with one another. They may not conduct covered activities with businesses outside those categories until those businesses obtain registration. The guidance warns that transactions with ineligible counterparties could provide grounds for denial of an application or revocation of a registration.

DEA expects timely applicants to verify existing trading partners and establish compliant supply chains no later than November 29. Critically, and I believe often misreported online, the November 29 date is a counterparty-verification and supply-chain date, not a reopened application window or a blanket extension of operating authority to late applicants.

What the Companies Say Is Happening

The petitioners contend that the guidance divides state medical marijuana markets into groups that can no longer trade with one another. They argue that state restrictions on interstate commerce leave operators dependent on the eligible suppliers and customers available within their own states.

The reported projections are specific. Standard Wellness Utah says it stands to lose approximately $275,900 in average monthly sales and suppliers account for about 16% of its oil. Verde expects a 70% workforce reduction. NW Confections expects its Oklahoma business to become insolvent.

The article also reports allegations of disruption already underway, including customers refusing further purchases, a customer quarantining approximately $80,000 of Standard Wellness Utah product, and another customer pausing Verde orders.

Those are the companies’ allegations and projections, not judicial findings. But they explain why the petitioners are asking for expedited and temporary relief before the supply-chain deadline rather than waiting for the ordinary litigation schedule.

Three Arguments, One Central Disagreement

The petitioners advance three principal arguments:

First, the guidance conflicts with the transition authority. They contend that the April rescheduling order and implementing regulation permit timely applicants to operate under their state licenses while applications are pending, without the additional trading-partner condition they say the October guidance imposes. Second, DEA adopted a substantive rule without notice and comment. The companies argue that the verification and supply-chain requirements create obligations rather than merely explain existing ones. Third, DEA failed to account adequately for reliance interests and disruption. They contend that the agency required operators to restructure established relationships on 30 days’ notice without sufficiently considering the consequences.

DEA’s published guidance supplies the other side of the framing. It describes the restrictions as an explanation of existing registration requirements and the controlled-substance distribution system. It also expressly states that it does not have the force and effect of law and is not meant to bind the public.

That creates a central legal question: Is DEA explaining restrictions already supplied by law, or adding conditions to the transitional permission? Interpretive rules generally do not require APA notice and comment; legislative rules generally do. The document’s label does not, by itself, settle which kind this is. Its legal effect matters. A related threshold question is whether the guidance constitutes final agency action subject to immediate judicial review.

A Request for a Pause Is Not a Pause

Simply filing a petition does not suspend the challenged agency action. Temporary relief requires separate action by the agency or court.

An administrative stay can give a court time to consider an emergency request without deciding the merits. A stay pending review is also temporary, rather than a final ruling that the challenged action is unlawful. Under Nken v. Holder, the stay inquiry considers likelihood of success, irreparable injury, harm to others, and the public interest.

For these petitioners, temporary relief could provide time to preserve relationships while the case proceeds, depending on the order’s terms. A later merits decision would present a different question: Does the challenged action stand, is it set aside, or does it return to the agency for further work? Those outcomes are not interchangeable.

What About Operators Who Are Not Parties?

For businesses outside the case, the question is whether any relief changes their timeline, too.

A nonparty could benefit commercially if relief preserves an important customer or supplier. But that indirect benefit is different from an order that legally protects the nonparty’s own transactions. Any order needs to be read for the provisions it addresses, its effective date and duration, and the businesses or activities it reaches.

The form of relief also matters. An order limited to the petitioners is different from an order setting aside agency action more broadly. In Trump v. CASA, Inc., the Supreme Court addressed limits on universal injunctions but expressly left the distinct question of APA vacatur unresolved. The D.C. Circuit has continued to recognize APA vacatur as distinct from an injunction. A headline announcing that “DEA lost” would not answer the coverage question.

Nor would relief against the October guidance, standing alone, issue a DEA registration, convert a late application into a timely one, or erase underlying federal registration requirements. A narrower ruling about the November 29 date would not necessarily resolve the trading-partner restrictions themselves.

The operational exposure also runs in both directions. A timely applicant may lose access to a supplier that neither holds the necessary registration nor qualifies as a timely applicant. A late applicant may lose customers that are timely applicants or registrants. The same restriction can therefore affect businesses with different application histories and different legal positions.

Existing inventory is another separate issue. The guidance expressly permits timely dispenser and distributor applicants to continue otherwise authorized activities with certain inventory acquired before the issued guidance, including inventory from counterparties outside the eligible groups. That is not an ongoing sourcing exception, and it is not framed as blanket inventory protection for every operator.

The Next Episode Is the Order, Not the Headline

The immediate developments to watch for are whether DEA changes its position and whether the court enters temporary relief. After that, the details matter: Does an order address the deadline, the counterparty restrictions, or both? Does it protect only particular petitioners or have broader effect? Does it preserve the status quo briefly or resolve a merits issue?

For the litigants, the case could affect whether established supply relationships remain workable while registration applications proceed. For similarly situated operators, it could affect both their own compliance position and the availability of customers and suppliers. The extent of either effect will depend on what the agency or court actually does.

For now, the reported filing establishes a challenge to DEA’s approach, not a judicial resolution of it. A request to change the rules and an order changing them remain two different documents.