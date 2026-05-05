Avoid Costly Mistakes: Breaking Down the New Guidance for Form I-9
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 16, 2026, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) published a fact sheet that changes how many Form I-9 violations are classified.

Background

The Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) requires employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of their employees hired in the United States after November 6, 1986. The regulations that support IRCA make the Form I-9, the Employment Eligibility Verification form, the method of such verification.

Changes from Prior Guidance

Prior to the publication of the fact sheet by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), ICE used a memorandum published on March 6, 1997, known as the “Virtue Memo,” to classify Form I-9 violations into two categories: substantive or technical. The ICE fact sheet departs from the memorandum by classifying many additional types of Form I-9 errors as substantive violations. For example, an employee’s failure to list his or her date of birth in Section 1 of the Form I-9 or the employer’s authorized representative’s failure to date the signature in Section 2, which formerly were considered technical violations, are now substantive violations. This is a major concern for employers because substantive violations can lead to additional fines and employer exposure. For a full list of what ICE now considers a substantive violation, see the new fact sheet

The Form I-9 administrative inspection process is initiated with the service of a Notice of Inspection by ICE, and employers have at least three business days to produce all Forms I-9 requested along with supporting documentation. The forms are then reviewed by ICE for compliance. Technical violations are minor and normally can be corrected during the I-9 inspection process, although they can become substantive violations if not fixed within 10 business days. Substantive violations are more serious, and there is no notification or correction period for such violations.

An employer may be issued a Notice of Intent to Fine (NIF) for substantive violations. In determining the fine amount, ICE generally considers the number of substantive violations divided by the number of Forms I-9 that should have been presented for inspection. This “violation percentage” is then used by ICE to determine the civil penalty base fine amount to be assessed. This base fine amount can then be enhanced, mitigated, or deemed neutral by five statutory factors: (1) size of the business; (2) good faith of the employer; (3) seriousness of the violations; (4) involvement of unauthorized workers; and (5) history of violations.

Recommendations

Here are some practical steps employers can take to make sure they are compliant with this new Form I-9 guidance:

  • Review the new fact sheet. Educate yourself on what has changed and understand the potential implications.
  • Review your Forms I-9. Conduct an internal audit of your existing Forms I-9. Identify and correct any errors.
  • Train your personnel. Make sure the personnel responsible for completing your Forms I-9 are knowledgeable about the process and are committed to doing it right.

At the end of the day, compliance is key!

© 2026 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Good Faith Requires More than Interpleading Policy Limits: Georgia Court of Appeals Reinstates Bad-Faith Claims in Cannon v. Safeco
by: Justin P. Gunter
From Lab to Dispensary: What Rescheduling Means for Marijuana Clinical Trials
by: Hillary Campbell
Artificial Intelligence in Defense Contracting- What Contractors Need to Know Now
by: Aron C. Beezley , Nathaniel J. Greeson
Rescheduling and Intellectual Property- What Medical Marijuana Operators Can (and Can’t) Do at the USPTO Now
by: Whitt Steineker
Bid Protests at the State and Local Level- What Contractors Need to Know
by: Aron C. Beezley , Nathaniel J. Greeson
I Guess You Could Say That- Rescheduling and the Dawn of First Amendment Protection for Medical Marijuana Advertising
by: Whitt Steineker
Timing Is Everything: An Overview of Environmental Claims and Their Limitations Periods: Part III – Citizen Suits
by: Delaney L. Beier , Tonya L. Meier
Timing Is Everything- An Overview of Environmental Claims and Their Limitations Periods: Part III – Citizen Suits
by: Delaney L. Beier , Tonya L. Meier
ITAR Brokering- Two Federal Register Notices Remind Defense Contractors Not to Overlook Broker Registration
by: Jonathan "Jack" Harrington , Paul Ney
Tennessee Passes Major Changes to Noncompete Law: What Employers Need to Know
by: John P. Rodgers , Katherine E. Griffin
Still Hot in Here: OSHA Turns Up the Temperature on Enforcement
by: Jared B. Caplan
Will States with Adult-Use Marijuana Programs See a Renewed Surge Towards Medical Programs Following Rescheduling?
by: Whitt Steineker
Mississippi Federal Court Finds Social Engineering Endorsement Required Pre-Existing Business Relationship
by: Aaron J. Campbell , G. Benjamin Milam

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 