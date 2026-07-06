Avizo Group Merges with BMSS Advisors & CPAs, Expanding Alabama Gulf Coast Presence

Fairhope, Ala.-based Avizo Group merged with Birmingham, Ala.-based IPA 100 firm BMSS Advisors & CPAs (FY24 net revenue of $75.3 million), effective July 1.

Through the merger, BMSS expands from eight offices to 10, adding locations in Brewton and Fairhope and growing to approximately 410 employees. The combination strengthens the firm’s presence across Alabama and Mississippi.

“While this combination creates new opportunities, our commitment to the personal, relationship-driven service that has defined Avizo since 1990 remains unchanged,” said Avizo CEO and Managing Shareholder Rachel Young. “That commitment is one of the qualities shared by both BMSS and Avizo, and it will continue to guide us in this next chapter.”

Together, the combined firm will provide advisory, tax, assurance, estate and trust, valuation, payroll, wealth management, cybersecurity, IT and artificial intelligence/business intelligence services.

“We are excited about what this next chapter holds,” said BMSS CEO and Founding Member Don Murphy. “Avizo’s team, culture and client-first approach align strongly with BMSS, and we look forward to continuing to serve clients with the same personal attention while offering even greater resources and capabilities.”