Australia's New Mandatory and Suspensory Merger Regime: A Snapshot
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
From 1 January 2026, parties to acquirers of shares or assets in Australia (or affecting Australia) must notify the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) if the acquisition satisfies certain monetary and “control” thresholds. We have prepared a snapshot of:
- The key revenue and transaction value thresholds;
- The meanings of the terms used in the new regime - in particular
- connected entities;
- control including circumstances where control is deemed.
- The exemptions from notification;
- Information and documentary requirements in applications; and
- Statutory timelines and fees.
Click here to view the snapshot.
