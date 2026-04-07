AUM Podcast: LA's Biggest Developer: Sean Burton, CEO - Cityview [Video]
Tuesday, April 7, 2026

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In this episode of AUM — Stories & Strategies, Alain R'bibo sits down with Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview, widely recognized as one of the most prolific multifamily developers and operators in the country. Tackling the housing crisis. Rebuilding after the LA fires. Enrolling in Navy intelligence after 9-11. Raising capital on Park Avenue. Passion for communities. Institutional discipline.

You won’t want to miss this. 

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