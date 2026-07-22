August 2026 Visa Bulletin Shows Advancement in Final Action Dates

The U.S. Department of State’s August 2026 Visa Bulletin shows movement from the July 2026 Visa Bulletin in most categories under the Final Action Dates chart. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced that it would continue to accept employment-based adjustment of status filings based on the Final Action Dates chart in August 2026.

Quick Hits

USCIS will continue to accept adjustment of status filings based on the Final Action Dates chart in August 2026 and will not use the Dates for Filing chart.

Many categories under the Final Action Dates chart have moved forward one month.

Visas are unavailable for the remainder of the fiscal year for EB-2 applicants from India.

Final Action Dates

The final action dates across many categories have advanced slightly.

EB-1: The final action dates for China-mainland advance by one month while the dates for India remain the same. All other countries continue to be current.

EB-2: The final action dates for India EB-2 are unavailable for the fiscal year. All other countries remain the same.

EB-3: All countries advance except for India and Philippines.

EB-4: All countries have advanced from September 15, 2022, to October 15, 2022.

EB‑4 Certain Religious Workers: This category has advanced from September 15, 2022, to October 15, 2022.

EB-5: No movement is shown.

Employment-

based All Chargeability

Areas Except

Those Listed CHINA-

mainland

born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st C 01JUL23 15OCT22 C C 2nd C 01SEP21 U C C 3rd 01SEP24 01JAN22 01JAN14 01SEP24 01AUG23 Other Workers 01APR22 01MAY19 01JAN14 01APR22 01DEC21 4th 15OCT22 15OCT22 15OCT22 15OCT22 15OCT22 Certain Religious Workers 15OCT22 15OCT22 15OCT22 15OCT22 15OCT22 5th Unreserved

(including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU) C 01DEC16 U C C 5th Set Aside:

Rural (20%, including NR, RR) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

High Unemployment (10%, including NH, RH) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

Infrastructure (2%, including RI) C C C C C

Source: U.S. Department of State, August 2026 Visa Bulletin, Final Action Dates Chart

Key Takeaways

With some advancement in final action dates, more applicants will become eligible to complete the final step of the permanent residency process. As visas became unavailable in July, applications in the India EB-2 category will not be processed by USCIS until the new fiscal year in October 2026.