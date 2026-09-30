August 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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California’s Proposition 65 (“Prop. 65”), the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, requires, among other things, sellers of products to provide a “clear and reasonable warning” if use of the product results in a knowing and intentional exposure to one of more than 900 different chemicals “known to the State of California” to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity, which are included on The Proposition 65 List. For additional background information, see the Special Focus article, California's Proposition 65: A Regulatory Conundrum.

Because Prop. 65 permits enforcement of the law by private individuals (the so-called bounty hunter provision), this section of the statute has long been a source of significant claims and litigation in California. It has also gone a long way in helping to create a plaintiff’s bar that specializes in such lawsuits. This is because the statute allows recovery of attorney’s fees, in addition to the imposition of civil penalties as high as $2,500 per day per violation. Thus, the costs of litigation and settlement can be substantial.

The purpose of Keller and Heckman’s latest publication, Prop 65 Pulse, is to provide our readers with an idea of the ongoing trends in bounty hunter activity. 

In August of 2026, product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers were the targets of 518 new Notices of Violation (“Notices”) and amended Notices, alleging a violation of Prop. 65 for failure to provide a warning for their products. This was based on the alleged presence of the following chemicals in these products. Noteworthy trends and categories from new Notices sent in August 2026 are excerpted and discussed below. A complete list of all new and amended Notices sent in August 2026 can be found on the California Attorney General’s website, located here: 60-Day Notice Search.

Food and Drug

    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Dietary Supplements: Notices include ashwaganda powder, moringa powder, and maca powder 106
Notices		 Lead and Lead Compounds and Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds
Prepared Food and Snacks: Notices include chips, crackers, and sunflower kernels 84
Notices		 Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
Fruits and Vegetables: Notices include dried apricots, artichokes, and baby kale 42
Notices		 Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
Spices, Sauces, and Tea: Notices include matcha, balsamic vinegar, and marinara sauce 31 Notices Lead and Lead Compounds
Seafood: Notices include seaweed chips, shrimp, and clams 27 Notices Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and Lead and Lead Compounds
Dried Fruit and Snacks: Notices include almond butter, pumpkin seeds, and raisins 25
Notices		 Aflatoxins, Ochratoxin A, and Fumosinin B1
Noodles, Pasta, and Rice: Notices include tortellini, penne, and dan dan noodles 18
Notices		 Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
THC Products: Notices include gummies, prerolls, and chocolate 13 Notices Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and Marijuana Smoke
Food and Supplements: Notices include tuna, oyster sauce, and plant-based shakes
Notices		 Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)

Consumer Products

    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Glass, Ceramics, and Brass: Notices include mugs, jars, and bowls 97
Notices		 Lead
Bags and Vinyl Items: Notices include backpacks, makeup bags, and badge holders 38
Notices		 Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), Diisononyl phthalate (DINP), and Di-n-butyl phthalate (DBP)
Leather and Suede Goods: Notices include sandals, slippers, and gloves 16
Notices		 Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds)
Household Items and Clothing: Notices include shirts, swimwear, and grill covers 10 Notices PFOA

There are numerous defenses to Prop. 65 claims and proactive measures that industry can take prior to receiving a Prop. 65 Notice in the first place. Keller and Heckman attorneys have extensive experience in defense of Prop. 65 claims and in all aspects of Prop. 65 compliance and risk management. We provide tailored Prop. 65 services to a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, consumer products, chemical products, e-vapor and tobacco products, household products, plastics and rubber, and retail distribution.

© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

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