Attorney-Client Relationship Owed to Both Joint IP Owners

Addressing attorney-client relationship formation and legal malpractice, the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit reversed in part, vacated in part, and remanded a district court’s grant of summary judgment. The Court concluded that an attorney-client relationship existed as a matter of law and that a malpractice claim was premature for resolution at the summary judgment stage. BlueRadios, Inc. v. Hamilton, Brook, Smith & Reynolds, P.C., Case No. 24-1942 (1st Cir. Feb. 2, 2026) (Gelpi, Thompson, Montecalvo, JJ.)

In 2007, technology companies BlueRadios and Kopin Corporation entered into an agreement to jointly own intellectual property developed through their collaboration and assigned primary responsibility for patent prosecution to Kopin. That responsibility included retaining patent counsel. Kopin selected Hamilton, Brook, Smith & Reynolds (HBSR) to prosecute patents arising from the collaboration. HBSR worked with both companies to prepare and file patent applications, but over time the relationship between the agreement parties deteriorated.

In 2017, during discovery in unrelated litigation with Kopin, BlueRadios uncovered alleged conduct by HBSR that BlueRadios contended was contrary to its interests. On December 5, 2017, BlueRadios and HBSR entered into an agreement preserving any timely claims. BlueRadios filed suit against HBSR in 2021, asserting malpractice and related claims. The parties agreed that Massachusetts law governed and that, under the tolling agreement and the applicable statute of limitations, BlueRadios’ claims were timely if they accrued after December 5, 2014.

The district court granted summary judgment in HBSR’s favor, concluding that BlueRadios’ claims were time-barred, that no equitable tolling doctrine applied, and that no attorney-client relationship existed between BlueRadios and HBSR. BlueRadios appealed.

The First Circuit concluded that the district court failed to view the record in the light most favorable to BlueRadios when addressing the statute of limitations. The parties disputed when BlueRadios knew or reasonably should have known of the alleged harm caused by HBSR. Under Massachusetts law, this issue is typically a question of fact for the jury. Given the technical complexity of patent prosecution and BlueRadios’ lack of patent expertise, the Court found multiple reasonable interpretations of the record. The Court rejected the notion that internal correspondence or business decisions by BlueRadios conclusively demonstrated sufficient knowledge to trigger the statute of limitations as a matter of law.

The First Circuit further noted that BlueRadios’ later engagement of independent patent counsel did not necessarily reflect suspicion of malpractice, and that a reasonable jury could conclude that the review was undertaken for ordinary business reasons. Declining to aggregate the knowledge of client and counsel to establish accrual where neither independently possessed the requisite awareness, the Court reversed the district court’s statute-of-limitations ruling and vacated its dismissal of the related claims.

The First Circuit also addressed whether an implied attorney-client relationship existed between BlueRadios and HBSR, concluding that as a matter of law there was such a relationship. Applying Massachusetts law, the Court rejected the district court’s conclusion that BlueRadios failed to seek legal assistance from HBSR independent of Kopin. The 2007 agreement made clear that Kopin’s selection of prosecution counsel was on behalf of both companies for jointly owned intellectual property, and that HBSR was aware of that arrangement. HBSR also engaged directly with BlueRadios on multiple occasions, including receiving confidential information, accepting power of attorney, and communicating outside Kopin’s presence. These facts, the Court explained, established an implied attorney-client relationship as a matter of law.