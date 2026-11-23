TCPAWorld has been hyper focused on the massive split between the Courts over whether SMS are calls for DNC purposes but the OG split will always be on ATDS.

Courts across the nation disputed for years on whether an ATDS included all automated systems– as the FCC had held– or only random-dial systems– as the statute seems to suggest.

The courts are now mostly aligned that phone numbers have to be generated by the dialer to constitute an ATDS but some cases continue to sneak past the pleadings stage.

Consider Callier v. The Finish Line, 2026 WL 3573414 (N.D. Tex. Nov. 20, 2026).

There the Court allowed an ATDS claim past the pleadings stage concluding the following allegations were sufficient to state ATDS usage:

Callier alleged that 1) he did not sign up for texts from Finish Line; 2) he never gave Finish Line his phone number; 3) each text message was sent from the same SMS short code, 3 “45189”; 4) each text contained a solicitation asking him to sign up and/or make purchases; and 5) these texts were sent to him without any personalization throughout a three-year period.

Get it?

Because the calls could have been randomly-generated– there was no personalization here– the court determined Callier had stated enough to make out an ATDS claim.

This is bad news for the Finish Line, of course, because Callier can now push into discovery and make their lives difficult. Will keep an eye on this one and see how it goes.