Ascend Platform Firms Complete New Mergers

Friday, January 23, 2026
Ascend, a platform backed by private equity firm Alpine Investors, has announced that two accounting and advisory firms on its platform have completed mergers, continuing Ascend’s growth across regional markets.

Pasadena, Calif.-based Lucas Horsfall has integrated Gettleson, Witzer & O’Connor (GWO) of Encino, Calif., while Atlanta-based Wilson Lewis has merged with Alexander, Almand & Bangs (AAB) of Gainesville, Ga.

The transactions reflect Ascend’s continued expansion as a strategic partner to regional accounting and advisory firms seeking to scale while maintaining independence.

“In the years since they joined Ascend, Lucas Horsfall and Wilson Lewis have built upon their reputations as premier destinations for talent in the Los Angeles and greater Atlanta markets,” said Nishaad (Nish) Ruparel, president of Ascend. “Both leadership teams had a goal to build a middle-market firm of consequence, without compromising excellence in culture and client service. Lucas Horsfall’s combination with GWO provides a Family Services offering that has created financial peace of mind for entertainment families in the Valley for generations, and has engendered fierce loyalty and a sterling reputation in doing so. Wilson Lewis’s acquisition of AAB provides a foothold in Gainesville, anchored by a young partner group who share that high bar. It is fun to work in service of our firm’s goals.”

Mike Amerio, CEO of Lucas Horsfall, said, “GWO and LH share a common commitment to excellence. By uniting our strengths, we can deliver wide-ranging expertise, greater scale, and a more innovative approach, ultimately bringing more value to the clients and communities we serve.”

Founded in 2000, GWO is a family services and business management firm serving entertainment families in the San Fernando Valley. The firm adds partners Randal O’Connor and Seth Gettleson, along with 44 staff members, to Lucas Horsfall. GWO has been recognized on Variety’s Business Managers Elite and by The Hollywood Reporter as a top business manager.

Josh Crisp, CEO of Wilson Lewis, said, “We could not be more excited to welcome John Alexander, Andy Bangs, Rachel Byers-Miller, Bryan St. Pierre, and their entire team to Wilson Lewis. Their commitment to service and strong roots in the Gainesville community make this an ideal partnership that will only improve our collective client-centric approach. By bringing our firms together, we’re strengthening our capabilities, expanding opportunities for our employees, and building on our commitment to improving the client experience. Our combined team will benefit from a broader support system, shared best practices, and a stronger platform for career development—making Wilson Lewis an even better place to build a career.”

Founded in 1971, AAB brings more than 50 years of experience to Wilson Lewis, adding four partners and 13 staff members.

