Ascend Expands in Pennsylvania with Kreischer Miller

Arlington, Va.-based Ascend announced the addition of Horsham, Pa.-based IPA 200 firm Kreischer Miller (FY24 net revenue of $55.6 million).

Founded in 1975, Kreischer Miller is a full-service accounting and advisory firm serving the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas. The combination adds 22 partners and approximately 220 staff to Ascend's platform.

“Kreischer Miller is a rare firm: top 100 scale, strong organic growth and exceptional relationships in one of the country’s deepest markets,” said Jamie Billings, head of platform M&A at Ascend. “We are excited to preserve all that is special about KM, while working together to make the most of its opportunities.”

“As we considered how to position Kreischer Miller for the future, it was important to find a visionary partner that would allow us to continue investing in our people, technology and capabilities while preserving the culture, leadership and client service approach that have always defined our firm,” said Chris Meshginpoosh, CEO of Kreischer Miller. “This will be a seamless transition for our clients while expanding the resources and capabilities available to help them navigate increasingly complex strategic decisions.”

“It would be easy to draft a long list of superlatives about Kreischer Miller,” said Ascend’s President Nishaad Ruparel. “But what stands out is simple: KM has spent decades earning the trust of private companies and the families behind them; in doing so, the firm has become a destination for top talent in Philadelphia.”

Ascend launched in January 2023 with the backing of private equity firm Alpine Investors. The platform partners with regional accounting firms while providing access to national resources and operational support.