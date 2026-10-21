Army’s MAPS Solicitation Just Changed Again — Here’s What Offerors Need to Do Before November 12

On October 13, 2026, the Army issued Amendment 0011 to the Marketplace for the Acquisition of Professional Services (MAPS) solicitation, W15P7T-26-R-A006, extending the proposal due date to 11:59:59 a.m. local time on November 12, 2026. For a procurement with a $50 billion ceiling, this amendment is not a minor housekeeping update — it introduces a new teaming structure that changes how small businesses can compete, and it resets the clock for anyone who wants to challenge the solicitation’s terms.

What Changed

The amendment’s centerpiece is a new Small Business Teaming Arrangement (SBTA) framework. For the first time, MAPS now allows a small business prime offeror to formally team with one or more small business “first-tier subcontractors” under a written SBTA agreement that allocates work by domain and is attached to the base IDIQ contract. The Army added:

New definitions in Section H clarifying what counts as an SBTA and an SBTA first-tier subcontractor, the latter being a legally separate small business entity — not a parent, subsidiary, division, or affiliate of the prime.

in Section H clarifying what counts as an SBTA and an SBTA first-tier subcontractor, the latter being a legally separate small business entity — not a parent, subsidiary, division, or affiliate of the prime. A new post-award compliance regime (H.19) governing how SBTA partners can be added, removed, or substituted — both at the base IDIQ level and later at the task order level — each requiring prior written approval from the contracting officer, with strict notice deadlines (e.g., five business days after a task order solicitation is released) once a base award is made.

governing how SBTA partners can be added, removed, or substituted — both at the base IDIQ level and later at the task order level — each requiring prior written approval from the contracting officer, with strict notice deadlines (e.g., five business days after a task order solicitation is released) once a base award is made. New proposal paperwork , including an SBTA agreement template, an SBTA Utilization Matrix, and a notice of withdraw form, for offerors who already submitted a standalone proposal but now want to team up.

, including an SBTA agreement template, an SBTA Utilization Matrix, and a notice of withdraw form, for offerors who already submitted a standalone proposal but now want to team up. Revisions across Sections J, L, and M adding these new attachments to the list of required documents, adding SBTA-specific proposal instructions, and updating the evaluation factors throughout to account for SBTAs.

Critically, offerors who already submitted a proposal under the prior deadline are not locked in; the amendment’s notice of withdraw form lets an offeror pull its entire previously submitted proposal and resubmit instead as part of an SBTA.

Why the Deadline Matters for Anyone with Concerns

Whenever a solicitation amendment changes the competitive landscape — new eligibility paths, new evaluation criteria, new compliance obligations — it is the moment to timely flag problems, not after award. Under the well-established pre-award bid protest timeliness rule applied by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Court of Federal Claims, objections to the terms of a solicitation, including amendments, generally must be raised before the next proposal submission deadline. Wait past that date and a challenge to those same terms is typically deemed untimely and will be dismissed — regardless of the challenge’s merits.

That rule is especially relevant here because this solicitation’s own protest clause (L.1.2) only addresses what happens if a protest is filed after award — it says nothing about pre-award objections, meaning offerors cannot rely on the solicitation text itself to tell them when or how to raise concerns about the amendment. Pre-award protests concerning the terms of the solicitation are governed by the external protest timeliness rules, not by MAPS.

Given the scope of Amendment 0011, offerors should be looking hard at whether the new SBTA rules:

Create an unfair advantage or disadvantage relative to their current teaming posture or proposal strategy,

Impose ambiguous or unworkable compliance obligations (particularly the tight TO-level notice windows under H.19),

Conflict with commitments already made to teaming partners under the original (pre-SBTA) solicitation terms, or

Leave unclear how a withdrawn-and-resubmitted SBTA proposal will be evaluated relative to proposals submitted fresh.

The Bottom Line

With the proposal deadline now set for November 12, 2026, offerors have a defined — but not unlimited — window to work through these questions, submit agency-level questions, and, if necessary, file a pre-award protest. Waiting until after proposals are due to raise an objection to the SBTA framework, the new compliance deadlines, or any other term introduced by this amendment risks forfeiting the right to challenge it at all.

Contractors should continue monitoring SAM.gov for additional information and view the resubmission window as their final clear opportunity to challenge the underlying rules, rather than simply as a scheduling change.