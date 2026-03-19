Aribitration Acumen: Inside JAMS International With Sherman Humphrey and Bob Davidson [Podcast]
Thursday, March 19, 2026
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In this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, Sherman Humphrey, associate director of global practice development at JAMS, and Bob Davidson, a mediator based in JAMS’ New York office, join J.P. Duffy to discuss JAMS’ expanding global practice. They discuss how JAMS has established itself as a leading force in international dispute resolution, tracing evolution of the JAMS International Arbitration Rules and highlighting how these rules are influencing the future of global arbitration.

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