Argentina’s Labor Reform 2026: What Employers Need to Know
Thursday, March 12, 2026
On March 6, 2026, Argentina enacted its sweeping Labor Modernization Law, a reform that reshapes the country’s employment framework and introduces the most significant changes to labor relations in decades. With 196 articles, the law goes far beyond amending the Employment Contract Law (LCT), touching collective bargaining, labor procedures, severance systems and employer costs. Below is a high-level overview of the key changes and why they matter. While some amendments don’t take effect until January 1, 2027, others – e.g., social security contributions – take effect immediately, or on June 1, 2026 – e.g., Labor Assistance Fund.

A Narrower Definition of Employment

One of the reform’s central goals is to reduce legal uncertainty around what constitutes an employment relationship. The scope of the LCT is narrowed by explicitly excluding:

  • independent contractors and service providers governed by the Civil and Commercial Code;
  • freelancers and collaborators working independently; and
  • platform-based workers (or gig workers) under a newly created specific regime.

Importantly, the traditional presumption that “services rendered equals employment” no longer applies when services are invoiced or paid through formal banking systems. This shift is designed to curb misclassification litigation.

Fewer Risks in Outsourcing and Subcontracting

The reform limits labor solidarity, a major concern for employers. Companies using staffing firms or subcontractors no longer will be automatically treated as the “true employer,” provided documentation controls are met. While joint liability remains in certain cases, businesses now have clearer rules — and the right to recover payments from suppliers — reducing exposure to unforeseen labor debts.

More Flexible Working Time

The law introduces tools to adapt working hours to business needs:

  • formal adoption of “hour banks”, allowing overtime to be compensated with time off;
  • removal of the overtime ban for part-time employees; and
  • greater flexibility in suspensions for economic reasons.

Together, these measures shift Argentina toward a more adaptable labor-time model while preserving employee consent requirements.

Redefining Pay and Benefits

A major reform area is remuneration. The law expands what is considered non-remunerative, including:

  • food and dining benefits;
  • transportation and connectivity reimbursements;
  • training and education expenses; and
  • certain family-related benefits.

Salaries may now also be paid in foreign currency, and employers can introduce dynamic or variable pay components without them becoming permanent acquired rights. The practical effect is a lower severance calculation base and more flexibility in compensation design.

A New Approach to Severance and Litigation

Termination rules are clarified to reduce disputes.

  • Severance pay is limited to monthly, regular remuneration (excluding bonuses and annual payments).
  • Seniority compensation becomes the exclusive remedy for unfair dismissal, with limited exceptions.
  • Courts must apply a single formula for updating labor credits: CPI + 3% annually.
  • Judgments may be paid in installments (up to 12 for SMEs, 6 for large companies).

These measures aim to make dismissal costs more predictable and reduce prolonged litigation.

The Labor Assistance Fund (FAL): A Structural Shift

Perhaps the most innovative change is the creation of the Employment Assistance Fund (FAL). This system replaces uncertainty with pre-funding.

  • Employers contribute monthly (1% for large companies, 2.5% for SMEs).
  • Contributions offset employer pension payments, making the system cost-neutral.
  • Funds can be used to pay severance obligations.

The FAL does not replace severance law but acts as a financial buffer, transforming dismissal costs from unpredictable liabilities into manageable operating expenses.

Why This Reform Matters

Argentina’s Labor Modernization Law marks a decisive shift toward predictability, flexibility, and cost control, especially for employers. For workers, it reshapes traditional protections while maintaining core severance rights. For investors and businesses, it signals a labor framework more aligned with modern economic realities.

As implementation unfolds and regulations follow, the reform will redefine how employment relationships are structured, managed, and terminated across the country.

