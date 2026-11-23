Executive Summary

Argentina’s Congress approved accession to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) on November 19, 2026, but Argentina is not yet a PCT Contracting State.

The PCT will become effective for Argentina three months after Argentina deposits its instrument of accession with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Until then, companies should continue using existing Argentina-specific filing procedures.

Accession should give energy, mining equipment, technology and services (METS) in the mining industry, and other-related technology companies greater flexibility to align Argentine patent decisions with investments in Vaca Muerta, LNG, lithium, critical minerals and related infrastructure.

Previously filed PCT applications should not be assumed to cover Argentina. Applicability will depend on the international filing date and WIPO’s announced effective date.

We recommend reviewing patent families with approaching 12-month Paris Convention deadlines and monitoring WIPO before changing filing and docketing practices.

Argentina has completed the legislative approval required to accede to the Patent Cooperation Treaty, the international patent filing system administered by WIPO. The Argentine Senate gave final approval on November 19, 2026, accepting the text approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

The development is particularly significant for companies investing in Argentina’s expanding energy and natural resources sectors. Vaca Muerta is among the world’s largest unconventional oil and gas resources, and its next phase will require investment across drilling, midstream infrastructure, LNG facilities and downstream operations. Energy and mining industries also account for the overwhelming majority of announced investment commitments under Argentina’s Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI) .

Approval Is Not Yet PCT Effectiveness

Argentina’s legislative approval does not make the PCT immediately available for Argentine filings. As of November 20, 2026, WIPO’s list of PCT Contracting States does not include Argentina.

Under PCT Article 63(2) , Argentina will become bound by the treaty three months after depositing its instrument of accession with WIPO. Until WIPO confirms that deposit and the resulting effective date, companies should not assume that a PCT application preserves rights in Argentina.

For patent families approaching the 12-month Paris Convention deadline, applicants should continue evaluating a direct Argentine filing under the existing system. The operative question is not when Argentina approved accession, but whether Argentina was bound by the PCT on the relevant international filing date.

Why the PCT Matters

The PCT permits an applicant to file one international application that can preserve the opportunity to pursue patent protection in numerous Contracting States. It does not create a global patent, and each national patent office retains authority to determine patentability under its domestic law. [6]

The practical benefit is timing. A timely PCT filing generally allows applicants to defer most national-phase filing decisions until approximately 30 months from the earliest priority date, rather than deciding at the 12-month Paris Convention deadline. The additional period can be used to assess commercial value, project timing, competitive activity and country-specific filing costs.

Once Argentina’s accession becomes effective, companies should be able to integrate Argentina more readily into their broader international filing strategies instead of treating Argentina as a separate early-filing exception.

Energy and Natural Resources Implications

The change arrives as Argentina seeks increased investment in oil and gas, LNG, lithium, copper, other minerals and enabling services and infrastructure. McKinsey estimates that, under favorable conditions, Vaca Muerta could account for up to 5% of Argentina’s GDP by 2030 and generate as much as $30 billion in annual exports.

These projects depend on proprietary technologies throughout the value chain, including:

drilling, completion, hydraulic fracturing and production systems;

downhole tools, pumps, valves, flow-control equipment and advanced materials;

sensors, monitoring systems, digital oilfield tools and artificial-intelligence applications;

gas processing, compression, pipelines, LNG processing, transport and storage;

emissions-management, methane-detection, carbon-capture and water-treatment technologies; and

lithium extraction, mineral processing, recovery systems, other METS, and mine-site infrastructure.

For operators, oilfield service companies, equipment manufacturers, METS companies in the mining industry, technology developers and joint-venture participants, patent planning should therefore be integrated with market entry, licensing, supply-chain and technology-transfer decisions. The PCT’s longer decision period can help align patent spending with project development and the expected deployment of particular technologies in Argentina.

Pharmaceutical Debate and Chapter II Reservation

Argentina approved accession with a reservation to Chapter II of the PCT, which addresses international preliminary examination. Domestic pharmaceutical interests had raised concerns about pharmaceutical patenting, generic medicines and reliance on assessments by foreign patent offices. The Chamber of Deputies added the reservation, and the Senate accepted it in granting final legislative approval .

The reservation does not alter the central point that Argentina’s National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) will continue to determine patentability under Argentine law. Although pharmaceuticals dominated the legislative debate, the procedural benefits of accession extend to energy, mining, chemicals, industrial technology, manufacturing and other innovation-intensive sectors.

Recommended Actions

Continue current Argentine filing practices. Do not rely on a PCT filing to preserve Argentine rights until WIPO confirms the effective date. Review approaching 12-month deadlines. Identify inventions relevant to Argentine oil and gas, LNG, lithium, mining and infrastructure projects and determine whether a direct Argentine filing is warranted. Monitor WIPO developments. Track deposit of Argentina’s instrument of accession and the three-month period under PCT Article 63(2). Review pending PCT applications individually. Do not assume accession will retroactively add Argentina to an existing international application. Update procedures when accession becomes effective. Revise foreign-filing instructions, docketing rules and country-selection protocols to incorporate Argentina. Coordinate intellectual property and transaction planning. Address patent ownership, invention assignment, confidentiality, licensing and technology-transfer terms before proprietary technology is disclosed or deployed in Argentina.

Looking Ahead

Argentina’s approval of PCT accession is an important modernization of its international patent framework. It should ultimately give companies greater flexibility to protect technology supporting the country’s growth in oil and gas, LNG, lithium, minerals, METS, and energy and mining related infrastructure. For now, however, the existing rules remain in place. Companies should continue using current Argentine filing procedures until WIPO confirms deposit of the instrument of accession and the treaty’s effective date.