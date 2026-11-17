I think many of us have heard of situations where people have claimed that a decedent had promised them a large bequest through their estate, or even a payment from their estate which did not occur. The question is whether any promises made by decedent which do not appear within their last full testament are enforceable against the estate. In New Jersey, an enforceable agreement can exist outside the decedent’s will, but a purely oral promise to leave a bequest to an individual ultimately will fail. The distinction between these two scenarios must be carefully evaluated to determine whether such a claim will succeed.

Pursuant to N.J.S.A. 3B:1-4, a decedent may enter into a contract that is enforceable at their death, however, such an agreement must be in writing. In an appellate division decision entitled In re Estate of Wasowicz , No. A-3620-21 (App. Div. 2023), the court reviewed a matter wherein the claimant alleged that the decedent orally promised her his entire estate in 1987 in exchange for caring for her mother and planting a tree in his memory. The court ultimately dismissed such a claim, as N.J.S.A. 3B:1-4 requires a written agreement signed by a decedent in order for it to be enforceable. Due to the lack of signed written agreement, the claimant’s claim was dismissed by the court.

As mentioned above, an oral promise by a decedent to leave them a certain bequest from their estate is likewise invalid unless the decedent’s last will and testament memorializes such promise. While it might seem grossly unfair to the person who was promised the bequest by the decedent, it is clear that in the absence of a provision in the decedent’s will which memorialized the bequest that it will not be considered enforceable by a court.