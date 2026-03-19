Arbitration World - Mediation of Aviation Disputes – The Mediation Rules of the Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation [Podcast]

Peter Morton (Partner, London) is joined in a discussion of the potential benefits of the mediation of aviation industry disputes and the key features of the Mediation Rules of the Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation (the HCAA) by David Bartlett (arbitrator and mediator, former head of dispute resolution for GECAS and Member of the Advisory Board of the HCAA) and Paul Ng (Head of Aviation at Rajah & Tann, Singapore and Co-Chair of the HCAA’s Mediation Standing Committee)