Arbitration Agreement Not Governed By Federal Statute Is Unenforceable Under Labor Code § 432.6
Wednesday, November 11, 2026

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Molina v. Triumph Residential Servs., Inc., 2026 WL 3167633 (Cal. Ct. App. 2026)

Tiffany Molina signed an arbitration agreement when she was hired by Triumph Residential Services, which indicated that she was “freely and voluntarily” agreeing to arbitrate her employment-related claims. After she filed a wage-and-hour class action, Triumph moved to compel individual arbitration. Because the parties agreed the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) did not govern the agreement, Molina argued that Cal. Lab. Code § 432.6 (which prohibits employers from requiring employees to sign arbitration agreements as a condition of employment and from requiring employees to take affirmative action to opt out) rendered the agreement unenforceable. Although the Ninth Circuit has held that Section 432.6 is preempted when the FAA applies in Chamber of Commerce of the U.S. v. Bonta, 62 F.4th 473 (9th Cir. 2023), the Court of Appeal affirmed the order denying the motion to compel here, holding that an arbitration agreement that is not governed by the FAA is subject to Section 432.6. Further, the employer’s own declaration (which stated that Molina “was free to accept the Arbitration Agreement, attempt to negotiate out of it or look for other employment”) established that the agreement was, in fact, a condition of employment notwithstanding its “voluntary” label.

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