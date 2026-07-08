Arbitration Acumen - Inside VIAC: Niamh Leinwather on International Arbitration, the VIACan Ambassador Network and Deepfake Evidence [Podcast]
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In this episode of Arbitration Acumen, J.P. Duffy speaks with Niamh Leinwather, secretary general of the Vienna International Arbitral Centre (VIAC), an international arbitration institution based in Vienna, Austria. Niamh walks through VIAC’s 2025 caseload data, the VIACan ambassador network’s expansion across Central and Eastern Europe, VIAC’s 2021 rules for smaller investor-state disputes, the transparency-versus-confidentiality debate over publishing arbitral awards, and a new think-tank protocol for spotting deepfakes in arbitration evidence.

VIAC’s 2025 docket totaled 69 cases, roughly 81 percent of them international, extending a trend that has held even as domestic arbitration slowly grows. The VIACan ambassador program, launched in February 2023, has grown into a network of 54 ambassadors across 39 countries. Niamh also touches on VIAC’s plans to expand into India and China.

VIAC’s 2021 investment arbitration rules were designed to give small and medium-sized investors an affordable, efficient path for resolving lower-value investor-state disputes. Niamh also discusses how VIAC balances growing calls for transparency with parties’ expectations of confidentiality when publishing anonymized awards and extracts, and previews a new protocol from VIAC’s legal tech think tank to help arbitrators and counsel identify deepfakes and tampered digital evidence.

© 2026 Bracewell LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: FULTON SCG II DEBT FUND, LLC
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bracewell LLP

IRS 45Z Hearing Recap: What Treasury’s Questions Signal for the Final Clean Fuel Credit Rule
by: Timothy J. Urban , Kimberly J. Pinter
Bracewell Explains – Environmental Compliance Audits: Key Benefits for Managing Risk and Preventing Enforcement [Video]
by: Daniel J. Pope
Bracewell Explains – Why Traditional Insurance Policies May Fall Short for Data Centers [Video]
by: Carlton D. Wilde III
EPA Issues Updated NEPA Procedures and New Guidance on Section 309 Reviews
by: Ann D. Navaro , Jacob R. Brandes
CARB Delays Scope 1 and 2 GHG Emissions Reporting Deadline
by: Shailesh Sahay , Brittany M. Pemberton
Vacating Arbitral Awards for Fraud- Is Actual Fraud on the Rise, or Just Awareness?
by: James P. Duffy IV , Camille M. Ng
FERC Issues Show Cause Order on Large Load Interconnection Reforms to Support Data Centers and Advanced Manufacturing
by: Joshua Robichaud , Catherine P. McCarthy
Environmental Law Monitor - Brownfield Data Centers: Environmental Due Diligence and Liability — A Cross-Practice Conversation [Podcast]
by: Daniel J. Pope , W. Jared Berg
Data Center Counsel: Brownfield Data Centers - Environmental Due Diligence and Liability [Podcast]
by: W. Jared Berg , Daniel J. Pope
OFAC Clarifies – and Slightly Loosens – the US Law Requirement in Key Venezuela General Licenses
by: Margaret B. Beasley , Seth D. DuCharme
Supreme Court Clears Path for SEC’s Disgorgement Authority
by: Thomas C. Moyer , Matthew G. Nielsen
UAE Competition Law- The Implementing Regulation Is Here
by: Christopher R. Williams , Amelia Bowring
Arbitration Acumen | The AAA at 100: AI, Online Dispute Resolution and the Next Century of Arbitration [Podcast]
by: James P. Duffy IV

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 