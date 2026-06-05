Arbitration Acumen | The AAA at 100: AI, Online Dispute Resolution and the Next Century of Arbitration [Podcast]
Friday, June 5, 2026
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As the American Arbitration Association marks 100 years, it’s already betting its next century on AI and online dispute resolution.

In this episode of Arbitration Acumen, J.P. Duffy speaks with Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA-ICDR, about the organization’s centennial and what comes next.

Bridget discusses her transition from chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court to leading one of the world’s most prominent arbitral institutions, the AAA-ICDR’s investment in online dispute resolution and mediation, and the organization’s use of AI tools to streamline arbitration and expand access to justice.

She also explains the launch of the AAA-ICDR’s AI arbitrator, its initial use in documents-only construction disputes, the importance of human oversight, and her vision for using technology to expand access, efficiency and trust in dispute resolution over the next century.

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