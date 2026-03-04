Arbitrability Ruling: Key Lessons from Texas Business Court’s BNSF v. Level 3 Decision
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Print Mail Download

The Honorable Andrea K. Bouressa, with the Texas Business Court Division 1, issued a decision addressing the scope of arbitrator authority and the enforceability of arbitration awards. In BNSF Railway Company v. Level 3 Communications, LLC, Judge Bouressa confirmed an arbitration award in favor of Level 3 and denied BNSF’s motion to vacate. The case offers lessons for businesses about arbitration clauses and the rules they incorporate, confirming that when the Commercial Rules of the American Arbitration Association are incorporated into a contract the decision as to arbitrability of a particular claim is decided by the arbitrator rather than the court.

Background and Key Facts

The dispute arose from a 1998 Master Right-of-Way Agreement (MROW) under which BNSF allowed Level 3 to install fiber optic facilities along BNSF’s railroad segments. The agreement’s initial 25-year term was set to expire in June 2023, with Level 3 having the option to extend for two renewal periods.

Level 3 elected to renew in late 2022, and the parties attempted to negotiate a “then-current” renewal rate. The MROW specified if negotiations failed within 30 days, an appraisal process was to be used to determine the rate. Despite extended negotiations, the parties could not agree. Level 3 then filed for arbitration, alleging BNSF had failed to negotiate in good faith and had thereby waived its right to enforce the appraisal process.

BNSF sought to dismiss the arbitration, arguing the contract required the appraisal process to proceed before arbitration. The arbitration panel denied BNSF’s motions, ultimately ruling in Level 3’s favor and ordering the parties to abide by a rate negotiated between the parties’ lead negotiators earlier in the dispute resolution process.

BNSF then filed in the Texas Business Court to vacate the award, contending the panel exceeded its authority by bypassing the appraisal process.

The Court’s Analysis: Who Decides Arbitrability?

The central legal question was one of arbitrability: Did the arbitration panel have authority to decide whether the renewal rate dispute was subject to arbitration?

Under both the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) and the Texas Arbitration Act (TAA), an arbitration award may be vacated if the arbitrators exceeded their authority. However, the court emphasized a critical distinction: the proper inquiry is not whether the arbitrator decided an issue correctly, but whether the arbitrator had the authority to decide it at all.

The MROW’s arbitration clause specified that disputes would be resolved “in accordance with the Commercial Rules of the American Arbitration Association.” Rule 7 of those rules grants arbitrators the power to rule on their own jurisdiction, including objections regarding arbitrability, without first referring such matters to a court.

Texas courts—and federal courts—recognize that incorporating AAA rules into an arbitration agreement constitutes “clear and unmistakable” evidence that the parties agreed to let the arbitrator decide arbitrability. As the court noted, once parties contractually delegate arbitrability to an arbitrator, courts must enforce that agreement.

Accordingly, the Texas Business Court held that the panel had full authority to determine both substantive arbitrability (whether the dispute was arbitrable) and procedural arbitrability (whether any conditions precedent had been satisfied). Because the contract vested this authority in the arbitrators, the court could not second-guess their conclusions.

Practical Takeaways for Texas Businesses

  1. Understand the Implications of Incorporating Arbitration Rules: By adopting AAA Commercial Rules—or similar institutional rules—parties may be delegating significant threshold decisions to arbitrators. If a business wants courts to decide arbitrability, it should consider explicitly excluding that delegation in the contract.
  2. Judicial Review of Arbitration Awards Is Narrow: The court reiterated that review focuses on the integrity of the arbitration process, not the correctness of the result. Even a mistake of fact or law is typically not grounds for vacating an award.
  3. Present Evidence of Fees at Trial: Level 3’s request for attorney fees was denied because no evidence was presented at trial. This serves as a reminder: even when fee recovery may be available, parties must timely and adequately support such claims with evidence.

Conclusion

The BNSF v. Level 3 decision underscores the importance of careful contract drafting when it comes to dispute resolution mechanisms. Businesses may wish to evaluate their arbitration clauses to understand who will decide arbitrability and under what rules disputes will be resolved. For tailored guidance on arbitration agreements, dispute resolution strategy, or Texas Business Court matters, businesses may wish to consult with experienced legal counsel.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

