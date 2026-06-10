Aprio Acquires Waldron H. Rand & Co.

Atlanta-based IPA 100 firm Aprio LLP (FY24 net revenue of $485.3 million) has acquired Dedham, Mass.-based Waldron H. Rand & Co., expanding its Greater Boston presence and adding accounting, advisory, tax, wealth and legal capabilities in the New England market.

“Waldron Rand was founded by the leaders who helped shape the accounting profession in the U.S., and they have spent over a century honoring that. We are proud that they chose Aprio to carry that legacy forward,” said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. “Together, we are bringing a new kind of firm to Greater Boston, one where clients experience accounting, advisory, audit, tax, wealth and legal fully integrated into one team.”

The combination also adds Rand & Sweet, a client accounting services practice providing technology-enabled accounting and advisory support to owner-managed businesses, as well as in-house legal capabilities led by Beth Grossman, CPA, Esq.

“Joining Aprio is an incredible opportunity for our clients and team,” said Rick Dlugasch, managing shareholder of Waldron Rand. “Our talented team has built an incredibly special firm, and now they have access to resources, career paths, and opportunities that come with being part of a firm at Aprio’s scale.”

Sharon Shaff, managing shareholder of Waldron Rand, said the transaction preserves the firm’s culture while expanding resources available to clients and staff. “Joining Aprio is the natural next step in our firm’s evolution—bringing greater resources and an even deeper commitment to the clients and communities we serve, while preserving the relationships and values that have defined our firm for more than a century,” Shaff said.