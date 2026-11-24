Atlanta-based IPA 100 firm Aprio (FY25 net revenue of $681.3 million) announced the acquisition of Plano, Texas-based Garner Asset Management Corporation, establishing a dedicated wealth management presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

The transaction, effective Nov. 2, brings the registered investment adviser into Aprio Wealth Management, which reported approximately $6.1 billion in assets under advisement as of Sept. 30, 2026.

Founded in 1998 by Robert Garner, Garner Asset Management provides investment advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, retirees and multigenerational families. Garner joins Aprio as a partner.

The acquisition is Aprio's first standalone wealth management acquisition and its second registered investment adviser addition, following the firm's combination with Prism Financial Group in 2025.

“Like Aprio, Robert and his team believe clients are best served when financial planning and accounting work together,” said Keith Greenwald, CEO of Aprio Wealth Management. “As we grow in Texas, our focus remains on understanding what matters most to our clients and creating greater value for them.”

Aprio entered Texas in 2023 through its combination with Ridout Barrett & Co. CPAs & Advisors. The firm now reports approximately 150 team members across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.