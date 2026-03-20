April 2026 Visa Bulletin for Colombians: EB-2 Current as Visa Pause Continues

In the April 2026 Visa Bulletin, the EB-2 category remains “current” for Colombians, allowing applicants to move forward without the usual priority date delays.

However, the government has implemented a pause in the issuance of immigrant visas that may affect applicants from certain countries, including Colombia. This pause should be considered alongside the Visa Bulletin updates.

Although these situations are happening simultaneously, their impact on the process is different. Understanding this distinction is essential for making informed decisions, especially when it comes to your professional future or your family’s plans.

EB-2 in April 2026: What Changed for Colombians

In April 2026, the EB-2 category remains “current” for Colombia in the Dates for Filing chart, reflecting the same status first established in the March Visa Bulletin.

The key update is that the Final Action Dates chart is now also “current.” This is the most important change this month.

What does this mean in practice?

When a category is current in both charts, there is no priority date limiting the process. This allows many applicants to move forward without typical delays.

In April, USCIS continues to use the Dates for Filing chart for adjustment of status. However, since both charts are current, this does not change who can file. In practice, the result is the same.

For many applicants, this means they can both file their application and move toward approval without waiting for a priority date.

Now, there is an important point for Colombians who are outside the United States.

While the category being current allows applicants to move forward with consular processing and even reach the interview stage, the final visa issuance is impacted by the current pause.

You can move forward in the process, but if you are outside the United States, the final stage may experience delays.

EB-2 Process: Differences if You Are in the U.S. or in Colombia

To understand how these changes affect you, it is important to know that the EB-2 process does not work the same for everyone. It depends on where you are located.

If you are already in the United States, your process is handled domestically. You can file for adjustment of status (Form I-485), and your case will be processed by USCIS. In this scenario, you do not need to go through a consulate, so the visa pause does not affect you. If you meet the requirements, you can proceed normally.

For Colombians in the United States under a valid nonimmigrant status (such as H-1B, O-1, F-1, L-1, E-2, among others) with an approved I-140, this stage offers additional advantages.

Filing Form I-485 not only allows you to move forward with your green card process but also provides access to important interim benefits while your case is pending. You may apply for work authorization (EAD), which allows you to work independently of your current visa, and advance parole, which permits international travel without abandoning your application.

Once your application is filed, your place in the process is preserved, even if visa bulletin conditions change later in the fiscal year. Your case remains pending, and these benefits can be renewed as needed.

If you are in Colombia, the process includes an additional step. First, you file your EB-2 NIW petition, and once it is approved, the case moves to the consulate for a final interview. This is the stage where the pause may have an impact.

This does not mean the process is stopped. You can continue advancing in the preparation and approval of your case. For many Colombian professionals, this stage takes several months, so starting now remains a strategic decision.

In simple terms, the pause does not block the entire process. It only affects the final step for those outside the United States.

2026 Immigrant Visa Pause: What It Means for Colombians

The pause in immigrant visa issuance is a recent measure that has raised questions among many Colombians.

It is a temporary and limited measure focused on visa issuance at consulates outside the United States for applicants of certain nationalities, including Colombia. It is related to a review of immigration criteria, such as the “public charge” analysis.

This means that:

It does not affect the filing of EB-2 NIW petitions

It does not stop USCIS from evaluating cases

It does not impact those adjusting status within the United States

In other words, the immigration process remains active. The pause only affects a specific stage.

It is also important to note that this measure is still evolving. Its application may change, and there are ongoing legal challenges.

EB-2 Current: What Colombians Should Do Now

Given this scenario, the most important thing is to make decisions based on your current situation.

If you are in the United States, this may be a strong time to move forward. If you meet the requirements, you can file your adjustment of status now. In these situations, timing does matter. When a category is current, demand often increases, and conditions can change. Acting early can make a difference.

If you are in Colombia, it is not advisable to delay starting the process. The EB-2 NIW process takes time. By the time your case reaches the consular stage, the situation may have changed. Starting now allows you to move forward in what is currently active and avoid unnecessary delays.

Does this mean my case will not be approved?

No. The visa issuance pause does not change how USCIS evaluates cases. EB-2 NIW petitions are still reviewed under the same criteria.

What has changed only affects the final stage of the process for certain applicants outside the United States.

EB-2 NIW for Colombians: Next Steps

For many Colombian professionals, this is an uncommon scenario: EB-2 is current, the USCIS process remains active, and current changes affect only one part of it.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have supported professionals from Colombia and across Latin America during periods of immigration change. Every case is different, and having a clear strategy can make a meaningful difference.

If you are considering the EB-2 NIW path, this may be a good time to evaluate your profile and define your next steps.

At Colombo & Hurd, our attorneys have secured more than 2,500 EB-2 NIW and EB-1A approvals since 2023. If you are evaluating whether this is the right moment to move forward, you can request a free profile evaluation to understand your options based on your situation.