April 2026 Visa Bulletin for Brazilians: EB-2 Current Despite Immigrant Visa Pause
Friday, March 20, 2026
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For Brazilian professionals pursuing a green card, the April 2026 Visa Bulletin opens a rare window. EB-2 is now “Current” on both the Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing charts. No priority date backlog stands between an approved I-140 and the next step. But Brazil sits on the State Department’s immigrant visa pause list, and what “Current” means for you depends on one factor: where you are right now. 

If you hold an approved I-140 or are considering an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition, this month’s Visa Bulletin carries both a time-sensitive opportunity and a specific limitation. This article breaks down both. 

What “Current” Actually Means for EB-2 

“Current” means no priority date cutoff exists. Any Brazilian professional with an approved EB-2 I-140 can move forward without waiting in line. For Brazilians pursuing a green card in 2026, EB-2 reaching Current on both charts is a significant and rare development. 

Chart  Brazil (Rest of World)  China  India 
Dates for Filing  Current  January 1, 2022  January 15, 2015 
Final Action Dates  Current  September 1, 2021  July 15, 2014 

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) designated the Dates for Filing chart for employment-based adjustment of status filings for the sixth consecutive month, since October 2025. Under the Dates for Filing chart, eligible applicants inside the U.S. can file Form I-485 now. Under the Final Action Dates chart, green card approval can also proceed immediately.

For many Brazilian professionals, this removes one of the biggest timing barriers in the green card process.

For a full breakdown of what moved this month across all EB categories, see our April 2026 Visa Bulletin analysis. 

If You Are Inside the U.S.: Adjustment of Status 

Brazilians in the United States on valid nonimmigrant status (H-1B, O-1, F-1, L-1, E-2, or other qualifying visas) with an approved I-140 can file EB-2 NIW adjustment of status through Form I-485 now. Because this is a domestic USCIS process and not consular processing, the immigrant visa pause does not apply, and the adjustment of status pathway remains fully open. 

Filing I-485 unlocks two immediate benefits while the green card is pending: 

  • Employment Authorization Document (EAD): Work independently of your current visa status.
  • Advance parole: Travel internationally without abandoning your pending application.

Once filed, your position stays protected even if EB-2 dates retrogress later in the fiscal year. Your case remains pending. Your EAD and advance parole remain valid and renewable. One caveat worth noting: no confirmed reports indicate additional scrutiny targeting pause-list nationals who file I-485 domestically. However, broader USCIS processing reviews may extend timelines for some applicants. Our attorneys can evaluate your specific situation and help you determine the best time to file. the best time to file.

If You Are Outside the U.S.: Consular Processing 

Effective January 21, 2026, the State Department paused immigrant visa issuance for Brazilian nationals applying through consular processing abroad. The pause is described as temporary, tied to an enhanced vetting review of immigrant visa applicants from affected countries. No end date has been announced. Multiple lawsuits challenging the policy are in progress. 

The Brazil green card consular processing pause affects only the final step: the physical issuance of the immigrant visa in the passport. Filing an I-140 petition, obtaining USCIS approval, and completing National Visa Center (NVC) preparation can all proceed. Interviews may still be scheduled, applications may still be submitted, and no immigrant visa will be issued while the pause remains in effect.

One exception: dual nationals who hold a valid passport from a country not on the pause list may qualify for an exemption.

This is not a suspension of the immigration process. It is a temporary limitation at the final step, one step that comes after months or years of preparation that can continue now.

Why EB-2 NIW Is Particularly Well-Positioned

The immigrant visa pause was implemented citing concerns about public benefits usage. Employment-based petitions like the EB-2 NIW are structurally distinct from the family-based and humanitarian categories most directly in view, as applicants demonstrate professional merit and national interest contribution as the foundation of their petition. 

While no outcome can be guaranteed, employment-based cases like EB-2 NIW are structured differently from the petition types that appear to have prompted the pause.

What Should You Do Now? 

If you are inside the U.S.: This is a rare convergence. EB-2 is Current on both charts, and USCIS accepts I-485 filings under the Dates for Filing chart, meaning the domestic adjustment pathway remains open and unaffected by the immigrant visa pause. Acting on this window now is critical because EB-2 dates have retrogressed before, and USCIS makes the Dates for Filing designation monthly. Filing today locks in your position and protects your access to EAD and advance parole. 

If you are outside the U.S.: Continue advancing the process by filing your I-140 petition, completing NVC preparation, and building your evidentiary record. The pause affects only the final issuance step, and that step only matters when everything before it is complete. The applicants best positioned when the pause lifts will be those who used the interim period to prepare. 

At Colombo & Hurd, our attorneys have secured more than 2,500 EB-2 NIW and EB-1A approvals since 2023. If you are evaluating whether this is the right moment to move forward, you can request a free profile evaluation to understand your options based on your situation.

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