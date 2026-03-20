April 2026 Visa Bulletin for Brazilians: EB-2 Current Despite Immigrant Visa Pause

For Brazilian professionals pursuing a green card, the April 2026 Visa Bulletin opens a rare window. EB-2 is now “Current” on both the Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing charts. No priority date backlog stands between an approved I-140 and the next step. But Brazil sits on the State Department’s immigrant visa pause list, and what “Current” means for you depends on one factor: where you are right now.

If you hold an approved I-140 or are considering an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition, this month’s Visa Bulletin carries both a time-sensitive opportunity and a specific limitation. This article breaks down both.

What “Current” Actually Means for EB-2

“Current” means no priority date cutoff exists. Any Brazilian professional with an approved EB-2 I-140 can move forward without waiting in line. For Brazilians pursuing a green card in 2026, EB-2 reaching Current on both charts is a significant and rare development.

Chart Brazil (Rest of World) China India Dates for Filing Current January 1, 2022 January 15, 2015 Final Action Dates Current September 1, 2021 July 15, 2014

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) designated the Dates for Filing chart for employment-based adjustment of status filings for the sixth consecutive month, since October 2025. Under the Dates for Filing chart, eligible applicants inside the U.S. can file Form I-485 now. Under the Final Action Dates chart, green card approval can also proceed immediately.

For many Brazilian professionals, this removes one of the biggest timing barriers in the green card process.

For a full breakdown of what moved this month across all EB categories, see our April 2026 Visa Bulletin analysis.

If You Are Inside the U.S.: Adjustment of Status

Brazilians in the United States on valid nonimmigrant status (H-1B, O-1, F-1, L-1, E-2, or other qualifying visas) with an approved I-140 can file EB-2 NIW adjustment of status through Form I-485 now. Because this is a domestic USCIS process and not consular processing, the immigrant visa pause does not apply, and the adjustment of status pathway remains fully open.

Filing I-485 unlocks two immediate benefits while the green card is pending:

Employment Authorization Document (EAD): Work independently of your current visa status.

Work independently of your current visa status. Advance parole: Travel internationally without abandoning your pending application.

Once filed, your position stays protected even if EB-2 dates retrogress later in the fiscal year. Your case remains pending. Your EAD and advance parole remain valid and renewable. One caveat worth noting: no confirmed reports indicate additional scrutiny targeting pause-list nationals who file I-485 domestically. However, broader USCIS processing reviews may extend timelines for some applicants. Our attorneys can evaluate your specific situation and help you determine the best time to file. the best time to file.

If You Are Outside the U.S.: Consular Processing

Effective January 21, 2026, the State Department paused immigrant visa issuance for Brazilian nationals applying through consular processing abroad. The pause is described as temporary, tied to an enhanced vetting review of immigrant visa applicants from affected countries. No end date has been announced. Multiple lawsuits challenging the policy are in progress.

The Brazil green card consular processing pause affects only the final step: the physical issuance of the immigrant visa in the passport. Filing an I-140 petition, obtaining USCIS approval, and completing National Visa Center (NVC) preparation can all proceed. Interviews may still be scheduled, applications may still be submitted, and no immigrant visa will be issued while the pause remains in effect.

One exception: dual nationals who hold a valid passport from a country not on the pause list may qualify for an exemption.

This is not a suspension of the immigration process. It is a temporary limitation at the final step, one step that comes after months or years of preparation that can continue now.

Why EB-2 NIW Is Particularly Well-Positioned

The immigrant visa pause was implemented citing concerns about public benefits usage. Employment-based petitions like the EB-2 NIW are structurally distinct from the family-based and humanitarian categories most directly in view, as applicants demonstrate professional merit and national interest contribution as the foundation of their petition.

While no outcome can be guaranteed, employment-based cases like EB-2 NIW are structured differently from the petition types that appear to have prompted the pause.