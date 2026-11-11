Applicant Must Prove Harm From Employer’s Procedural Violation Of Fair Chance Act

McInerney v. Regents of the Univ. of Cal., 2026 WL 3059160 (Cal. Ct. App. 2026)

John McInerney, who had drug-related convictions from 2005 and 2007, received a conditional offer for an office assistant position at UCLA. While his background check was pending, McInerney sent UCLA staff a series of angry emails objecting to the use of his old convictions (including one describing HR employees as “assholes” and “witch hunters”). UCLA sent McInerney a pre-adverse action letter giving him five business days to submit evidence of rehabilitation or mitigating circumstances but then notified him he was ineligible for the job before the five-day period expired. The trial court summarily adjudicated McInerney’s FEHA retaliation and failure-to-prevent retaliation claims in UCLA’s favor and ruled that UCLA had otherwise complied with the Fair Chance Act; a jury then found that UCLA would have made the same decision even if McInerney had submitted rehabilitation evidence. The Court of Appeal affirmed, holding that an applicant must prove that the employer’s violation of the Fair Chance Act’s procedures caused him actual harm (nominal damages are not available), that courts should not second-guess an employer’s individualized assessment, and that McInerney’s insulting emails did not constitute protected activity.