Appeals Court Rules Against Termination of TPS for Haiti

On March 6, 2026, the US Court of Appeals in Washington, DC upheld the lower court’s finding that the government failed to “meet its burden of demonstrating irreparable harm alone justifies denying emergency relief that would upend the status quo and increase uncertainty while this appeal proceeds.” Haitians holding TPS continue to remain lawfully in the United States and the employment authorization documents for those with original expiration dates of February 3, 2026, August 3, 2025, August 3, 2024, June 30, 2024, February 3, 2023, December 31, 2022, October 4, 2021, January 4, 2021, January 2, 2020, July 22, 2019, January 22, 2018, or July 22, 2017, remain valid for lawful employment.

Our previous discussions about TPS can be found in our March 10, 2026, update.